Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Amnesia: The Bunker continues the tradition of the horror franchise’s special knack for crafting tension and panic via a pursuant nemesis creature that will just not give you back your personal space. The monster in this case, also known as the Beast or the Stalker, is possibly the most physically imposing of them all so far. But despite having actual guns at your disposal this time, can you kill the monster in Amnesia: The Bunker? Read on to find out!

Can You Kill the Monster with Your Weapons in Amnesia: The Bunker?

You can’t kill the monster in Amnesia: The Bunker by any regular means throughout the game. Saying it can’t be killed altogether is potentially misleading and would spoil the ending of the game. No matter how many grenades, petrol bombs, or bullets you hurl at this enemy, it’ll only get up and hunt you down later.

End-of-game spoiler warning: if you are okay with spoiling how the game ends for yourself, read on!

Is There Any Way to Kill the Monster in Amnesia: The Bunker?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At the end of the game, you’re given a choice without even knowing it: kill the monster, or escape from it, while achieving ostensibly the same ending. You’ll be at the final area before returning to the surface, at a complex of randomly-placed wooden and metal bridges leading to a single escape point.

To kill the monster, simply lure it to a wooden bridge, and just before it gets on, throw a grenade onto the bridge to time its explosion as the beast walks on. With any luck, it’ll fall to its apparent death, netting you the achievement, “Beast Master.” Shotgun blasts can potentially do the same, but I found that the beast reacts quickly to this, jumping off before it falls. You don’t see the body to confirm its demise, but at this point, your only option is to escape from the tunnel with your life.