Can You Preload Enshrouded & What is the Release Time? Explained

Image: Keen Games

Enshrouded is an action-adventure survival game where players can shape their destiny through RPG elements. The hype for this game is real, so players wonder if it’s possible to preload the game and want to know the exact release time of the highly anticipated game.

We have the answers for you in this guide. Read further to learn about preloading Enshrouded and the exact release time to prepare yourself for the adventure ahead.

Can You Preload Enshrouded?

At the time of writing, players can’t preload Enshrouded. That said, the game doesn’t hit early access for another week, so it is possible that preloading will become available for players within the next couple of days. There has yet to be a confirmation from Enshrouded developers on whether players will get the chance to preload the game.

While there is no way to preload Enshrouded, players can add the game to their Wishlist on Steam if they would like. Adding a game to your Wishlist is a smart choice, as it will allow Steam to notify you of any deals or updates surrounding the game.

Enshrouded Release Time and Date

Enshrouded will be released into early access on Steam on January 24, 2024, at 10 AM EST. This date and time are only confirmed for Steam, with Enshrouded planned to come to other consoles, such as PlayStation and Xbox, later in the year.

According to the official Keen Games website, the developers behind Enshrouded mention under platforms “PC, later PS5 and Xbox XS.” So, in other words, we will have to wait for more information to come to light regarding the exact date and time for consoles.

How Long Will Enshrouded Stay in Early Access?

Currently, there is no confirmation on how long Enshrouded will remain in early access. Usually, the length of early access depends on how well the public perceives the game and whether or not it is riddled with bugs or glitches. We will hopefully know more information about the length of Enshrouded’s early access later in the year.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024