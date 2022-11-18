Can You Rematch the Elite Four and Champion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Elite Four is the most prestigious set of trainers players will have to face during their time with any Pokemon title, and the tradition is continued in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Regardless of which storyline you begin your adventure in Paldea with, there’s a chance you will inevitably end up facing the Elite Four and Pokemon Champion at some point. However, in previous games, you were able to meet these trainers time and time again once you had beaten them the first time, yet Pokemon Scarlet and Violet function a little differently from what we are used to. So read on to find out if you can face the Elite Four a second time.

Is it Possible to Rematch the Elite Four in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Elite Four in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet function differently from what you may be used to from previous Pokemon games because the first time you face them will be your last. Once you have beaten all four members of the core Elite Four, you will not be able to meet them in the same manner again, and each time you try to, the game will congratulate you for completing the challenge. However, you will have the opportunity to re-match the trainers through Battle Contests.

Trainers focusing on a more traditional approach to the title and wanting to complete the Victory Road story must make their way through the eight gyms before facing the Elite Four. However, you don’t need to make your way through any of the Titan Pokemon sequences or meet any of the Starfall Street storylines if you want to make a beeline toward the final battle. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet encourage players to play their way through the game, despite still having a few restrictions. The Elite Four is just one of the differences trainers will get used to during their time with the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.