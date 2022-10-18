Can You Use DualSense Haptics in Uncharted: Legacy Collection (PC)

If you’re looking to experience Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves with your new favorite controller, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to use your DualSense controller. However, even if you’re using that, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to experience the DualSense Haptics that make that particular controller more exciting than most on the market.

Let’s find out if you’ll be able to use all of those, or if they are something that is locked to the PlayStation 5 version of this game. Here’s everything you need to know about the PC port’s vibrations and haptics, and if you’ll be able to feel the game in a whole new light.

Are DualSense Haptics in Uncharted for PC?

Surprisingly, as long as you don’t mind being tethered to your PC by a USB cord, you’ll be able to use all of the DualSense haptics that are present in the PlayStation 5 version of this title. This means you’ll be able to feel the shots of your gun in a new light, as well as all of the other exciting haptics available in the game.

This helps bring it to a new light, and you’ll be able to play with all of these exciting new feelings enabled without having to flip any switches. You’ll also be able to play with a standard controller if you’d prefer, giving you a chance to bust out your favorite Xbox Controller to play through this formerly PlayStation-exclusive franchise.

As long as you’ve gotten your hands on a DualSense, it doesn’t hurt to give this method a try. You won’t need to worry about the battery life either since you’ll be playing with it connected throughout your experience. It would be great if it worked wirelessly, but if you connect that way, you’ll miss out on these wonderful haptics.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will be available on October 19 for PC, and is available now on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2022