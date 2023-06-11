Image: Capcom

Capcom’s Path of the Goddess is an all-new action IP that tells a new tale of the Kami. Based on the teaser trailer released during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess draws inspiration from the long-awaited Onimusha. However, it is not explicitly connected to it, but fans can’t help themselves from seeing similarities. The game boasts a mesmerizing mix of mystical visuals, authentic Japanese architecture, and frenetic combat. Below is a rundown of everything we know about Path of the Goddess.

What is Path of the Goddess?

Image: Capcom

Capcom unveiled a captivating new action game, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. This game will feature a spectacular confrontation between the spirit world and humans, infused with traditional Japanese aesthetics. It is slated to release on Xbox Series X/S and will be accessible via Xbox Game Pass upon release. However, Capcom has not yet disclosed the game’s release date.

Based on the trailer, it appears that Path of the Goddess takes inspiration from classical Japanese beauty. Although the trailer doesn’t disclose much, it implies that gamers will be battling demons using a variety of weapons, such as the iconic katana and long-range options like bows. The game’s artwork is also imaginative and enchanting.

Related: Avowed Gameplay Shows Obsidian’s Take on Elder Scrolls

The game’s trailer focused on the main protagonist safeguarding a female character from demonic hazards in the surrounding areas. According to the trailer’s details, Kunitsu-Gami will confront humans in the supernatural world, and comrades might emerge as reinforcements during combat.

Here is the official trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which premiered during the Xbox Games Showcase:

Based on the trailer, the main character appears to be a male wielding a sword with magical abilities in a third-person action game. However, fans have quickly pointed out that he resembles Onimusha, possibly due to the gauntlet on his arm. What do you think?

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023