Update 1.30 has arrived for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The latest update for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is here and it brings with it some new DLC to the game. The new DLC comes with threw new characters as it’s known as DLC 3.

According to The Mako Reactor, the new update on PS4 is 2.478 GB in size and should be available now on PC and Nintendo Switch too. You can read the full patch notes for this update posted down below.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Update 1.30 Patch Notes

The new Hanawa Route has been added to Episode: New Hero.

DLC: Additional character Xiao Junguang, Pepe, and Taichi Nakanishi have been added. DLC must be purchased and downloaded separately.

Custom players who have finished training or created teams can now be saved online.

The cost of the following Shooting Moves was lowered: Falcon Shot, Razor Shot, Neo Drive Shot, Miracle Overhead, Banana Shot, and Razor Shot.

Some move and skill descriptions have been edited for clarity. Their effects have not changed.

Stability improvements have been made.

If you want more details about the DLC and its new update, you can visit the official website. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is out now for the PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch platforms.