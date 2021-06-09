Chivalry 2 – Does it Have a Single Player Offline Mode?

Chivalry 2 is first and foremost an online multiplayer game. The main allure is to square off against real players and put tactics to the test to outwit opponents. The clashing of steel and wood and the trading of blood and limbs is an experience best suited when another human being is controlling the enemy in front of you. That said, PvP gameplay doesn’t appeal to everyone.

In this day and age, single player features are far from guaranteed in gaming releases. That fact rings even truer for titles built around competitive experiences, which may not even host an offline mode at all. Chivalry 2 is definitely a competitive game and the developer has ensured that the main focus is firmly affixed on player versus player encounters in an online environment.

So where does that leave prospective Chivalry 2 buyers who prefer PvE or do not wish to be tethered to an internet connection to get their medieval fix? Here’s what you need to know if you fall into either of those groups.

Does Chivalry 2 Have a Single Player Offline Mode?

Chivalry 2 can be played in a single-player capacity via the Offline Practice mode. Here, players can face off against bots on a variety of maps in either the Team Deathmatch or Free-For-All game modes. The option is fairly basic and serves mostly to familiarize players with map layouts and combat roles. The AI doesn’t put up much of a fight and will even stand completely still in some cases, absorbing deadly blow with zero self preservation instincts.

Furthermore, don’t let the name “Offline Practice” fool you. Despite the naming of the mode, Chivalry 2 cannot be played offline at this time. Attempting to launch the game without an internet connection will result in a login error at the initial screen, preventing progress to the main menu where the mode selection resides. Torn Banner Studios has not yet clarified whether this is by design, thus contradicting the title of their bots-filled practice mode, or if there is an error with the intended function of the game’s internet connection check. Assuming it is an error, chances are an online connection will be required to download a future update to remedy the issue.

All of that said, Chivalry 2 does not host enough content to be a viable single player diversion. Internet connection requirements aside, the lackluster enemy AI and inability to partake in any type of progression — class, weapon, and global — robs the mode of being viable for anything but practicing combat techniques and learning flanking routes. Do yourself a favor and search elsewhere for solo offline entertainment.

Chivalry 2 is now available on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.