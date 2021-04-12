Clash of Clans Town Hall 14 Update Patch Notes

Town Hall 14 Update has arrived for Clash of Clans, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Finally, Town Hall 14 is now available for every Clasher out there alongside a huge number of changes, additions and improvements to the core game. This Spring’s Town Hall 14 update brought new troops, new levels of Defenses and structures, extra Troop levels, the brand new Hero Pets and a lot more. After you reach Town Hall 14, you unlock the Pet House, in which you can have a couple of new units in Clash of Clans, named Hero Pets. They have unique abilities each, and for the time being there are four you can unlock, one for each level of the Pet House, as it can reach up to Level 4.

Below you will find the update’s full patch notes list, with everything shared to public by Supercell themselves. Please note that the list is very long, due to the huge amount of tweaks and changes the team implemented. As a head’s up, here is what you will find in this update:

Town Hall 14

New Building: Pet House

Introducing: Hero Pets

New Building/Defense Levels

New Hero Levels

New Troop Levels

New Spell Levels

Game Balance Changes

Game Changes/QoL Improvements

Bug Fixes

Upgrade Time Upgrade Cost Storage Capacity (Gold) Storage Capacity (Elixir) Storage Capacity (DE) Hit Points 20d 16M Gold 2M Gold 2M Elixir 20K DE 8900

Upgrading to Town Hall 14 unlocks:

25x new Wall pieces

1x Air Bomb

1x Seeking Air Mine

1x Skeleton Trap

1x Bomb

1x Giant Bomb

1x Pet House

Town Hall 14 Giga Inferno

Town Hall 14 will still have a Giga Inferno that can be upgraded 5 levels. However, when the Town Hall is destroyed, it’ll now drop a Poison Bomb that deals damage, slows enemy attacks and movement speed.



Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time DPS Dmg When Destroyed Max DPS Speed Decrease Attack Rate Decrease # of Targets 1 N/A N/A 300 1000 100 30% 30% 4 2 9M Gold 9d 300 1000 120 35% 35% 4 3 11M Gold 11d 300 1000 140 40% 40% 4 4 13M Gold 13d 300 1000 160 45% 45% 4 5 15M Gold 14d 300 1000 180 50% 50% 4





Town Hall 14 Specific Changes

Attack and nexting cost increased from 1200 to 1300

Gold/Elixir Storage loot cap increased from 550k to 600k

DE Storage loot cap increased from 4.5k to 5k

Max gold/elixir loot in war increased from 130k to 140k

Max DE loot in war increased from 700 to 750

Max gold loot in legend league increased from 500k to 550k

Max gold/elixir in loot cart increased from 2.6M to 2.8M

Max DE in loot cart increased from 5.2k to 5.6k

Max gold/elixir in reengagement loot cart increased from 16M to 17M

Max DE in reengagement loot cart increased from 160k to 170k

Max gold/elixir in Treasury increased from 4M to 4.4M

Max DE in Treasury increased from 20k to 22k

Introducing: Hero Pets – Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!

Hero Pets are a brand new kind of unit in Clash of Clans. When you upgrade your Village to Town Hall 14, you’ll be able to unlock a brand new building: the Pet House. The Pet House is where you can manage your Hero Pets, upgrade them, and assign them to your Heroes.







Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Hit Points Unlocks 1 15M Elixir 13d 700 L.A.S.S.I 2 17.5M Elixir 15d 800 Electro Owl 3 18.5M Elixir 17d 900 Mighty Yak 4 19.5M Elixir 19d 1000 Unicorn

When you upgrade your Pet House, you will also gain access to a new Hero Pet at each level. Each Hero Pet has its own unique ability that will aid the Hero it’s assigned to.

Each Hero can take one of any of the available Hero Pets into battle, depending on the strategy you’re using. Assigning different Hero Pets to different Heroes will allow you to create various flexible strategies around the needs of your army composition! Want to give your Barbarian King some extra ranged damage? Then bring in Electro Owl as his Hero Pet. Or perhaps you want to bring your Queen Walk to the next level, then give her Unicorn for additional healing!

Finally, Hero Pets can be upgraded using Magic Items. Just like your Heroes, they can be upgraded using Book of Heroes to complete an upgrade in process or a Hammer of Heroes to instantly give your Hero Pet a level.

So let’s take a look at what Hero Pets will be available with the Town Hall 14 update!

L.A.S.S.I



This adorable automaton pup will attack nearby targets and will even jump over Walls to bite the mailman’s leg…and in it’s eye, everything looks like the mailman’s leg.

Favorite target: Within 2.5 Tiles of Hero

Damage type: Single Target

Targets: ground

Movement speed: 32​

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time DPS HP 1 N/A N/A 150 2700 2 115K DE 3d 160 2800 3 130K DE 4d 170 2900 4 145K DE 5d 180 3000 5 160K DE 5d 12h 190 3100 6 175K DE 6d 200 3200 7 190K DE 6d 12h 210 3300 8 205K DE 7d 220 3400 9 220K DE 7d 12h 230 3500 10 235K DE 8d 240 3600

Electro Owl



Mysterious in appearance, this superconductive bird of prey silently glides alongside your Hero, automatically giving that Hero additional points in coolness. Who wouldn’t want a fine-feathered friend with glowing eyes perched on their shoulder? In combat, the Electro Owl shoots a ranged attack that bounces once to a nearby target.

Favorite target: Hero’s Target

Damage type: Single Target

Targets: Ground & Air

Movement speed: 20

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time DPS HP 1 N/A N/A 100 1600 2 135K DE 3d 105 1700 3 150K DE 4d 110 1800 4 165K DE 5d 115 1900 5 180K DE 5d 12h 120 2000 6 195K DE 6d 125 2100 7 210K DE 6d 12h 130 2200 8 225K DE 7d 135 2300 9 240K DE 7d 12h 140 2400 10 255K DE 8d 145 2500

Mighty Yak



While this messy-maned monstrosity may seem less than menacing, Mighty Yak’s skull and horns are definitely not to be trifled with. Tougher than mountains, Mighty Yak uses his horns to batter a path for his Hero companion by dealing extra damage to Walls.

Favorite target: Within 7 Tiles of Hero

Damage type: Area Splash

Targets: Ground

Movement speed: 24