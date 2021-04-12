Town Hall 14 Update has arrived for Clash of Clans, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Finally, Town Hall 14 is now available for every Clasher out there alongside a huge number of changes, additions and improvements to the core game. This Spring’s Town Hall 14 update brought new troops, new levels of Defenses and structures, extra Troop levels, the brand new Hero Pets and a lot more. After you reach Town Hall 14, you unlock the Pet House, in which you can have a couple of new units in Clash of Clans, named Hero Pets. They have unique abilities each, and for the time being there are four you can unlock, one for each level of the Pet House, as it can reach up to Level 4.
Below you will find the update’s full patch notes list, with everything shared to public by Supercell themselves. Please note that the list is very long, due to the huge amount of tweaks and changes the team implemented. As a head’s up, here is what you will find in this update:
- Town Hall 14
- New Building: Pet House
- Introducing: Hero Pets
- New Building/Defense Levels
- New Hero Levels
- New Troop Levels
- New Spell Levels
- Game Balance Changes
- Game Changes/QoL Improvements
- Bug Fixes
Clash of Clans Town Hall 14 Update Patch Notes
Town Hall 14
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Storage Capacity (Gold)
|Storage Capacity (Elixir)
|Storage Capacity (DE)
|Hit Points
|20d
|16M Gold
|2M Gold
|2M Elixir
|20K DE
|8900
Upgrading to Town Hall 14 unlocks:
- 25x new Wall pieces
- 1x Air Bomb
- 1x Seeking Air Mine
- 1x Skeleton Trap
- 1x Bomb
- 1x Giant Bomb
- 1x Pet House
Town Hall 14 Giga Inferno
Town Hall 14 will still have a Giga Inferno that can be upgraded 5 levels. However, when the Town Hall is destroyed, it’ll now drop a Poison Bomb that deals damage, slows enemy attacks and movement speed.
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|Dmg When Destroyed
|Max DPS
|Speed Decrease
|Attack Rate Decrease
|# of Targets
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|300
|1000
|100
|30%
|30%
|4
|2
|9M Gold
|9d
|300
|1000
|120
|35%
|35%
|4
|3
|11M Gold
|11d
|300
|1000
|140
|40%
|40%
|4
|4
|13M Gold
|13d
|300
|1000
|160
|45%
|45%
|4
|5
|15M Gold
|14d
|300
|1000
|180
|50%
|50%
|4
Town Hall 14 Specific Changes
- Attack and nexting cost increased from 1200 to 1300
- Gold/Elixir Storage loot cap increased from 550k to 600k
- DE Storage loot cap increased from 4.5k to 5k
- Max gold/elixir loot in war increased from 130k to 140k
- Max DE loot in war increased from 700 to 750
- Max gold loot in legend league increased from 500k to 550k
- Max gold/elixir in loot cart increased from 2.6M to 2.8M
- Max DE in loot cart increased from 5.2k to 5.6k
- Max gold/elixir in reengagement loot cart increased from 16M to 17M
- Max DE in reengagement loot cart increased from 160k to 170k
- Max gold/elixir in Treasury increased from 4M to 4.4M
- Max DE in Treasury increased from 20k to 22k
Introducing: Hero Pets – Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!
Hero Pets are a brand new kind of unit in Clash of Clans. When you upgrade your Village to Town Hall 14, you’ll be able to unlock a brand new building: the Pet House. The Pet House is where you can manage your Hero Pets, upgrade them, and assign them to your Heroes.
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Hit Points
|Unlocks
|1
|15M Elixir
|13d
|700
|L.A.S.S.I
|2
|17.5M Elixir
|15d
|800
|Electro Owl
|3
|18.5M Elixir
|17d
|900
|Mighty Yak
|4
|19.5M Elixir
|19d
|1000
|Unicorn
When you upgrade your Pet House, you will also gain access to a new Hero Pet at each level. Each Hero Pet has its own unique ability that will aid the Hero it’s assigned to.
Each Hero can take one of any of the available Hero Pets into battle, depending on the strategy you’re using. Assigning different Hero Pets to different Heroes will allow you to create various flexible strategies around the needs of your army composition! Want to give your Barbarian King some extra ranged damage? Then bring in Electro Owl as his Hero Pet. Or perhaps you want to bring your Queen Walk to the next level, then give her Unicorn for additional healing!
Finally, Hero Pets can be upgraded using Magic Items. Just like your Heroes, they can be upgraded using Book of Heroes to complete an upgrade in process or a Hammer of Heroes to instantly give your Hero Pet a level.
So let’s take a look at what Hero Pets will be available with the Town Hall 14 update!
L.A.S.S.I
This adorable automaton pup will attack nearby targets and will even jump over Walls to bite the mailman’s leg…and in it’s eye, everything looks like the mailman’s leg.
- Favorite target: Within 2.5 Tiles of Hero
- Damage type: Single Target
- Targets: ground
- Movement speed: 32
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|150
|2700
|2
|115K DE
|3d
|160
|2800
|3
|130K DE
|4d
|170
|2900
|4
|145K DE
|5d
|180
|3000
|5
|160K DE
|5d 12h
|190
|3100
|6
|175K DE
|6d
|200
|3200
|7
|190K DE
|6d 12h
|210
|3300
|8
|205K DE
|7d
|220
|3400
|9
|220K DE
|7d 12h
|230
|3500
|10
|235K DE
|8d
|240
|3600
Electro Owl
Mysterious in appearance, this superconductive bird of prey silently glides alongside your Hero, automatically giving that Hero additional points in coolness. Who wouldn’t want a fine-feathered friend with glowing eyes perched on their shoulder? In combat, the Electro Owl shoots a ranged attack that bounces once to a nearby target.
- Favorite target: Hero’s Target
- Damage type: Single Target
- Targets: Ground & Air
- Movement speed: 20
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|100
|1600
|2
|135K DE
|3d
|105
|1700
|3
|150K DE
|4d
|110
|1800
|4
|165K DE
|5d
|115
|1900
|5
|180K DE
|5d 12h
|120
|2000
|6
|195K DE
|6d
|125
|2100
|7
|210K DE
|6d 12h
|130
|2200
|8
|225K DE
|7d
|135
|2300
|9
|240K DE
|7d 12h
|140
|2400
|10
|255K DE
|8d
|145
|2500
Mighty Yak
While this messy-maned monstrosity may seem less than menacing, Mighty Yak’s skull and horns are definitely not to be trifled with. Tougher than mountains, Mighty Yak uses his horns to batter a path for his Hero companion by dealing extra damage to Walls.
- Favorite target: Within 7 Tiles of Hero
- Damage type: Area Splash
- Targets: Ground
- Movement speed: 24
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|1
|N/A
|N/A
|60
|3750
|2
|165K DE
|3d
|64
|4000
|3
|185K DE
|4d
|68
|4250
|4
|205K DE
|5d
|72
|4500
|5
|225K DE
|5d 12h
|76
|4750
|6
|245K DE
|6d
|80
|4950
|7
|255K DE
|6d 12h
|84
|5100
|8
|265K DE
|7d
|88
|5250
|9
|275K DE
|7d 12h
|92
|5400
|10
|285K DE
|8d
|96
|5500
Unicorn
This pulchritudinous pointy-headed prancing pony doesn’t just act as a beacon at night for lost travelers with its glowing horn. Heroes who bask in its regenerative radiance will recover damage over time as their own personal healer!
- Favorite target: Hero
- Heal type: Single Target
- Targets: Ground & Air
- Movement speed: 16
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Heal
|Hit Points
|1
|NA
|NA
|50
|1400
|2
|210K DE
|3d
|53
|1450
|3
|220K DE
|4d
|56
|1500
|4
|230K DE
|5d
|59
|1550
|5
|240K DE
|5d 12h
|62
|1600
|6
|250K DE
|6d
|65
|1675
|7
|260K DE
|6d 12h
|68
|1725
|8
|270K DE
|7d
|71
|1800
|9
|280K DE
|7d 12h
|74
|1875
|10
|290K DE
|8d
|77
|1950
New Defense/Building/Trap Levels
- Level 2-4 Builder’s Hut
- Level 12 Laboratory
- Level 10 Clan Castle
- Level 15 Gold Storage
- Level 15 Elixir Storage
- Level 9 Dark Elixir Storage
- Level 20 Cannon
- Level 13 Hidden Tesla
- Level 9 Bomb Tower
- Level 8 Inferno Tower
- Level 5 Eagle Artillery
- Level 3 Scattershot
- Level 10 Bomb
- Level 15 Wall
Introducing: Battle Builder Huts
When you upgrade to Town Hall 14, you unlock the ability to upgrade your Builder’s Huts.
After years of having his creations smashed to kindling day after day, Builder has finally decided to transform his humble abode into a tool for retaliation. That’s right! Builder Hut is no longer just extra damage percentages or that lone building in the corner causing you to get a 99% 2-Star attack when time runs out.
Once upgraded beyond Level 2, the Builder’s Hut will actively defend itself with a weaponized turret that shoots invading enemies. Furthermore, Builder will no longer hide inside his Builder Hut and now takes an active role in defending your Village! In order to stymie the damage being done to his architectural wonders, Builder will attempt to repair nearby Defenses during a battle.
Battle Builder Hut Levels 2-4
|Level
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Damage per Second
|Repair per Second
|Hit Points
|2
|10d
|9.5M Gold
|80
|50
|1000
|3
|12d
|12.5M Gold
|100
|55
|1300
|4
|14d
|15.5M Gold
|120
|60
|1600
- Range: 6 Tiles
- Damage type: Single Target
- Targets: Ground & Air
- Favorite target: Any
Although Builder himself cannot be dealt damage nor can he be targeted by attacking Troops, he CAN be targeted by offensive Spells. Poison and Freeze Spells will slow/halt him from repairing nearby buildings. Lightning Spell will cause him to reset his repair target.
Builder will cease repairing his targeted building once his own Builder Hut has been destroyed. Another thing to keep in mind is the Builder Hut is now a Defense structure and will be targeted by units that attack Defenses such as Balloons, Hog Riders, etc.
Because Master Builder is a part time employee who divides his time between the Home Village and Builder Base, the union of Builders said he doesn’t qualify for Battle Builder status. In other words, only the regular Builder’s Huts will be able to be upgraded.
Level 12 Laboratory
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Hit Points
|12d
|12M Elixir
|1280
Level 10 Clan Castle
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Troop Capacity
|Spell Storage
|Siege Machine
|Hit Points
|20d
|19M Gold
|45
|3
|1
|5200
Resource Storage
Level 15 Gold/Elixir Storage
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Storage Capacity
|Hit Points
|12d
|6M Elixir/Gold
|4.5M Gold/Elixir
|3700
Level 9 Dark Elixir Storage
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Storage Capacity
|Hit Points
|15d
|12M Elixir
|330K Dark Elixir
|4100
Defenses
Level 20 Cannon
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|17d
|17.5M Gold
|154
|2150
Level 13 Hidden Tesla
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|18d
|18M Gold
|150
|1350
Level 9 Bomb Tower
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Damage when Destroyed
|Hit Points
|18d
|18.5M Gold
|84
|500
|2300
Level 8 Inferno Tower
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|# of Targets
|Hit Points
|19d
|19M Gold
|2300/105
|1/6
|3700
Level 5 Eagle Artillery
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Shockwave Damage
|Hit Points
|20d
|20M Gold
|500
|40
|5600
Level 3 Scattershot
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|19d
|19M Gold
|190
|4800
Bomb Level 10
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Damage
|Area of Effect
|8d
|6M Gold
|140
|3 Tiles
Walls Level 15
|# of Pieces
|Upgrade Cost
|Hit Points
|100x segments
|7M Gold or Elixir
|12.5K
New Hero Levels
- Barbarian King Level 80
- Archer Queen Level 80
- Grand Warden Level 55
- Royal Champion Level 30
Barbarian King Levels 76-80
|Level
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|Regen Time
|Ability Level
|76
|8d
|305K DE
|559
|10,490
|40m
|15
|77
|8d
|310K DE
|568
|10,680
|40m
|15
|78
|8d
|315K DE
|577
|10,870
|40m
|15
|79
|8d
|320K DE
|586
|11,060
|40m
|15
|80
|8d
|325K DE
|595
|11,250
|42m
|16
Iron Fist Level 16
|Damage Increase
|Health Recovery
|Speed Increase
|# of Summoned Units
|990
|4700
|33
|36
Archer Queen Levels 76-80
|Level
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|Regen Time
|Ability Level
|76
|8d
|306K DE
|820
|3425
|40m
|15
|77
|8d
|312K DE
|825
|3460
|40m
|15
|78
|8d
|318K DE
|830
|3495
|40m
|15
|79
|8d
|324K DE
|835
|3530
|40m
|15
|80
|8d
|330K DE
|840
|3565
|42m
|16
Royal Cloak Level 16
|Damage Increase
|Health Recovery
|Ability Time
|# of Summoned Units
|1480
|525
|6.6s
|20
Grand Warden Levels 51-55
|Level
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|Regen Time
|Ability Level
|51
|8d
|17M Elixir
|303
|2460
|40m
|10
|52
|8d
|17.5M Elixir
|307
|2480
|40m
|10
|53
|8d
|18M Elixir
|311
|2500
|40m
|10
|54
|8d
|18.5M Elixir
|315
|2520
|40m
|10
|55
|8d
|19M Elixir
|319
|2540
|42m
|11
Eternal Tome/Life Aura Level 11
|Ability Time
|HP Increase
|Max HP Increase
|8.5s
|90%
|575
Royal Champion Levels 26-30
|Level
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|Regen Time
|Ability Level
|26
|8d
|300K DE
|560
|4140
|40m
|5
|27
|8d
|305K DE
|565
|4180
|40m
|5
|28
|8d
|310K DE
|570
|4220
|40m
|5
|29
|8d
|315K DE
|575
|4260
|40m
|5
|30
|8d
|320K DE
|580
|4300
|42m
|6
Seeking Shield Level 6
|Damage
|Health Recovery
|# of Targets
|2060
|3200
|4
New Troop Levels
- Level 10 Barbarian
- Level 10 Archer
- Level 10 Wall Breaker
- Level 7 Healer
- Level 8 Baby Dragon
- Level 10 Minion
- Level 9 Valkyrie
- Level 6 Ice Golem
|Troop
|Level
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Hit Points
|Training Time
|Training Cost
|Barbarian
|10
|14d
|15M Elixir
|42
|240
|5s
|400 Elixir
|Archer
|10
|14d
|15.5M Elixir
|34
|60
|6s
|800 Elixir
|Wall Breaker
|10
|16d
|16M Elixir
|94/54
|130
|15s
|2400 Elixir
|Baby Dragon
|8
|16d 12h
|17M Elixir
|145
|1900
|1m 30s
|12K Elixir
|Minion
|10
|16d 12h
|300K DE
|70
|108
|18s
|13 DE
|Valkyrie
|9
|17d
|310K DE
|208
|1850
|1m 30s
|250 DE
Level 7 Healer
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Troop Heal
|Hero Heal
|Hit Points
|Training Time
|Training Cost
|17d
|17M Elixir
|72
|62
|1700
|2m
|20K Elixir
Level 6 Ice Golem
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|DPS
|Freeze Time when Destroyed
|Hit Points
|Training Time
|Training Cost
|17d
|320K DE
|44
|7.5s
|3600
|2m 30s
|320 DE
New Super Troop Levels/Stats
|Super Troop
|Level
|DPS
|Hit Points
|Training Time
|Training Cost
|Super Barbarian
|10
|220
|1200
|25s
|2000 Elixir
|Super Archer
|10
|144
|550
|1m 12s
|9600 Elixir
|Super Wall Breaker
|10
|130/313
|475
|1m
|9600 Elixir
|Inferno Dragon
|8
|82-1660
|2200
|2m 15s
|18K Elixir
|Super Minion
|10
|350
|1700
|1m 48s
|78 DE
|Super Valkyrie
|9
|325
|2500
|3m 45s
|625 DE
New Spell Levels
- Level 7 Clone
- Level 8 Poison
Level 7 Clone
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Cloned Capacity
|Cost
|16d 12h
|16.5M Elixir
|38
|37K Elixir
Level 8 Poison
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Max DPS
|Speed Decrease
|Attack Rate Decrease
|Cost
|17d 12h
|300K DE
|300
|46%
|68%
|200 DE
Balance Changes
- Level 6 Clone Spell house space effect has been increased from 33 to 34
- Super Giant HP has been reduced by 200
- Super Minion DPS has been decreased by 50. HP has been increased by 100
- Inferno Dragon level 2 DPS has been decreased from 80-1600 to 79-1580 and HP reduced by 50
- Inferno Dragon beam cooldown time has been increased from 0.5s to 0.6s
- Increase max Spell donation count by 1 for Clans of Level 4 and above
- Level 8 Inferno Tower will have 6 beams while in Multi-Inferno mode
Clan Castle Donation Changes
|Clan Castle Level
|Donated Troop Lab Level Cap
|1
|5 (TH7)
|2
|6 (TH8)
|3
|7 (TH9)
|4
|8 (TH10 inc. Sneaky Goblin)
|5
|9 (TH11 inc. Super Barbarian, Super Archer, & Super Wall Breaker)
|6
|10 (TH12 inc. all remaining Super Troops)
|7
|11 (TH13)
|8
|Can receive any level Troops
Referencing the table above, a level 1 Clan Castle, when you receive donated troops, the level of those troops will be restricted to troop levels for a level 5 Laboratory.
Using Barbarian in the above example, the max level Barbarians a level 1 Clan Castle will receive would be level 4 when they are donated since that’s the highest level they can be upgraded to with a level 5 Laboratory.
This level cap also affects War donations as well. Higher level Troop donations will automatically have their levels reduced by the level cap. Additionally, any Troop levels gained through Clan perks will still adhere to the level cap.
Starter Challenges
Starter Challenges are a new way for players between Town Hall 2-6 to speed up their progress through a variety of Challenges similar to the Silver/Gold Pass. These new free to play Challenges are unlocked with each Town Hall level and completing each Challenge will provide more Challenges to complete.
New Starter Pass Reward Track
There are some deliciously tempting rewards that can be earned on the Starter Pass. From Rune of Gold to a Book of Building, the Starter Pass reward track has up to 5000 points for players to complete.
Once a player upgrades to Town Hall 7, all unclaimed rewards are automatically collected.
Recruitment Tool
We’ve made a number of changes to help improve the user experience when players use the Find New Member feature.
- It is now possible for players to receive invites without also being suggested in the Find New Members feature. The Invites preference in the player profile now offers 3 settings.
- Receive Invites + Be Suggested
- Receive Invites
- No Invites
- Players who chose to be suggested in the Find New Members feature must confirm that they are still looking for a Clan every week to continue being suggested.
- Invites to join a clan now expire after 2 weeks. This will prevent cases where someone joins a clan unexpectedly from a very old invite.
- There is now an info popup in Find New Members that gives some detail on how the feature works and explains what controls clans have over the recommendations.
- Clans can now set a language in their settings.
Cost ReductionsIn this update, we’re introducing a series of reductions for various upgrade times and upgrade costs with the goal of helping players upgrade their Villages even faster! For a full list of reductions please check the info below.
Reduced training times
- Ice Golem: 360 seconds → 300 seconds
- Witch: 360 seconds → 240 seconds
- Super Witch: 1200 seconds → 800 seconds
Wall cost reduction
- Level 12 Wall: 3M Gold/Elixir → 2M Gold/Elixir
- Level 13 Wall: 5M Gold/Elixir → 4M Gold/Elixir
Low- & Mid-Town Hall level cost reductions
We have implemented tons of cost changes from Town Hall level 2 through Town Hall level 11 to help players upgrade faster than ever, with the biggest discounts applied from Town Hall level 7 to 10!
- Upgrade timers for Town Hall 2 have been reduced by 60%
- Early Troop upgrades in the Lab have been significantly reduced
- Upgrade costs for the Barbarian King and Archer Queen for levels 1-50 have been significantly reduced
- Town Hall level 13 costs are largely unchanged
- For a breakdown of the cost changes please refer to the following tables. The percentages display a rough average of the discounts applied to each TH level. Please note the costs do not apply to Walls.
|TH Level
|Gold Costs
|Elixir Costs
|DE Costs
|4
|-1%
|-7%
|N/A
|5
|-3%
|-26%
|N/A
|6
|-8%
|-8%
|N/A
|7
|-17%
|-24%
|-54%
|8
|-24%
|-27%
|-45%
|9
|-31%
|-26%
|-33%
|10
|-18%
|-24%
|-32%
|11
|-7%
|-11%
|-16%
|12
|-1%
|-2%
|-1%
|TH Level
|Builder Times
|Lab Times
|4
|-3%
|-8%
|5
|-6%
|-43%
|6
|-11%
|-44%
|7
|-14%
|-38%
|8
|-24%
|-31%
|9
|-26%
|-24%
|10
|-20%
|-16%
|11
|-12%
|-8%
|12
|-1%
|-3%
Several cost/timer reductions for new players
- Cost to Search/Next an Attack reduced at most levels from TH1-8
- Training Cost of Level 1/2 Barbarians changed from 25/40 to 15/30
- Training Cost of Level 1/2 Archers changed from 50/80 to 30/60
- Training Cost of Level 1/2/3/4 Giants changed from 250/750/1250/1750 to 150/300/750/1500
- Upgrade Cost of Barbs/Archers reduced at levels 1-2
- Doubled Storage Capacity of lvl 1-4 Elixir Collectors / Gold Mines so they don’t cap out after 3 hours
New Achievements
We’ve added a bevvy of new Achievements aimed at high-level players to accomplish!
Not So Easy This Time
Destroy weaponized Town Halls in Multiplayer Battles
|Level
|Target #
|XP Reward
|Gem Reward
|1
|10
|100
|20
|2
|100
|800
|100
|3
|2000
|5000
|250
Siege Sharer
Donate Siege Machines*
|Level
|Target #
|XP Reward
|Gem Reward
|1
|50
|20
|20
|2
|1000
|200
|100
|3
|5000
|2000
|500
*Since Siege Machine donations are now counted towards this Achievement, they are no longer counted towards the Friend in Need Achievement.
Superb Work
Boost Super Troops
|Level
|Target #
|XP Reward
|Gem Reward
|1
|20
|10
|10
|2
|100
|100
|30
|3
|250
|1000
|100
And with the new Battle Builder, of course we have to include a new Achievement!
Bust This! – Destroy weaponized Builder Huts in Multiplayer Battles
|Level
|Target #
|XP Reward
|Gem Reward
|1
|25
|10
|10
|2
|250
|100
|30
|3
|2500
|1000
|100
Gameplay
- Boosts on Heroes or Buildings are no longer cancelled when an upgrade is started and will continue to run in the background.
- Practice mode levels are now only available at the same Town Hall as the level, not one earlier.
- Ongoing Lab upgrade timer continues normally when Lab is upgraded and can be finished with Gems or a Book. New unit/spell upgrades still cannot be started before the Lab upgrade is completed.
- Move some of the obstacles from the new Village starting layout closer to the edges so there’s larger continuous empty space for the Village.
- The rewards for the first 19 Goblin Map levels after the tutorial have been increased for a better new player experience:
- Values for level 20 and beyond remain unchanged
|Level
|Gold
|Elixir
|1
|1500
|1500
|2
|2500
|2500
|3
|3000
|3000
|4
|4000
|4000
|5
|5000
|5000
|6
|8000
|4000
|7
|8000
|8000
|8
|8000
|12000
|9
|10000
|14000
|10
|20000
|6000
|11
|14000
|14000
|12
|20000
|10000
|13
|16000
|16000
|14
|17000
|17000
|15
|16000
|20000
|16
|24000
|14000
|17
|20000
|2000
|18
|15000
|30000
|19
|24000
|24000
UI Changes
- Achievements are now listed in a more sensible order rather than the order they were first added to the game.
- There is now a confirmation popup when pressing the Finish Training button in the Training Screen.
- New icon for max poison DPS to distinguish it from normal DPS
- Lab research screen is accessible during Lab upgrade
- Keep the level badge flame burning in combat hud when all troops/spells are deployed
- Use popover to show what the new buildings/traps are in TH/BH upgrade screen
3D Assets
- The default Skin for the Barbarian King has been given a slight polish by adding more triangles which better captures the character and essence of his royal highness. Furthermore, the custom textures take full advantage of the new shaders. We plan to do this with all of the default skins of each Hero. We will apply this new shader tech to future skins but we have no plans to revisit older ones at the moment.
Season Challenge Changes
- When claiming a resource reward if the player only has enough storage space for some of the reward they can now take whatever amount of the reward will fit and some gems. The amount of gems scales from a max 5 down to 1 based on what proportion of the resources were taken. E.g. if a player takes 20% of resources they will receive 4 gems (80% of 5).
- When a Season ends any unlocked but unclaimed rewards from the Season will be automatically claimed. Any rewards unable to fit into storage will be converted to gems according to the same rules as if this was done manually.
- If a player is close to maxed and cannot complete the requirements of a challenge requiring upgrading a certain number of walls or buildings, they will only have to complete as much as they can still upgrade. If they are fully maxed out and cannot eupgrade anything the challenge will be automatically completed.
- New Clan Games and Gold Pass challenges for Invisibility Spell
- All Season Challenges relating to Winning Battles with a Troop or Spell have had the quantity needed per battle reduced to 1 each.
iOS Changes
- The default frame rate for 120FPS iPad Pro models is set to 60FPS in order to preserve battery usage. If you wish to switch to 120FPS, there is a new Higher Frame Rate option under More Settings that will allow you to revert to 120FPS.
- On supported devices we now use Apple’s Metal graphics API. This offers more efficient performance and should reduce power usage while playing the game.
- In order to use Facebook’s social features it is now necessary to grant permission for cross app-tracking. This is unfortunately required by Facebook for us to offer this feature. Check out Supercell ID for privacy-friendly social features!
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Spring Traps no longer waste spring capacity by ejecting dead troops.
- Fixed minor inaccuracies from Raged Barbarian, Super Barbarian and Sneaky Archer ability timers.
- Fixed minor inaccuracy from Headhunter poison timer.
- Fixed lifetime calculation inaccuracy for Siege Barracks. Its lifetime was not exactly 30 seconds as stated on the info screen.
- Added lifetime information to Log Launcher info screen.
- Fixed rare targeting bug for ground troops. Ground troops would sometimes fail to pick a target if they have exactly 2 eligible troop targets close to each other and no other targets.
- When troops are deployed inside Invisibility Spell, the effect is applied immediately. Otherwise defenses would sometimes target the deployed troops before they become invisible.
- Lava Hounds and Ice Hounds no longer permanently forget about targeting Air Defenses if all the remaining Air Defenses are invisible when they’re targeting.
- Fixed bugs from more accurate Line-of-Sight calculation and re-enable it.
- Introduce better attack position evaluation logic for Archer Queen. It should improve her AI and for example she’s more likely to walk in to open compartments with a missing corner Wall segment now.
- Defensive Healers will no longer heal defensive buildings if the splash happens to hit them.
- Stop Grand Warden from attacking a Wall if nobody else in his group is attacking a Wall.
- Prevent Grand Warden from dying while activating his ability if he’s damaged at the exact same moment.
- Allow live spectating attacks among Supercell ID friends.
VFX
- Show normal projectiles for Archer Queen when she is invisible without using the Royal Cloak ability.
- Do not use poison avoidance for dead units. Fixes spinning death animation for Electro Dragons.
- Fix some visual inconsistencies in Ice Golem death effects.
Single Player
- Show loot in single player storage buildings. Now storages are always visually full if the level has 100% loot remaining instead of being visually empty.
- Take TH based scaling into account in practice and challenge levels. For example earlier the Santa spell would be scaled based on the player’s TH but now it’s scaled based on the level’s TH.
- Add support for defining skins for the attacker in challenge levels instead of using player’s currently selected skins.
- Add support for attack timer in challenge levels.
UI
- Do not show the indicator in war screen edit layout button if the button itself isn’t visible.
- Players must always choose a war size when signing up for Clan War League, there is no default selection any more.
- Show up to 36 icons during a replay in case the attacker is using that many units. The prior upper limit was 30.
- Fixed crash when trying to open classic war details while the CWL screen is open.
Miscellaneous
- Fix ground Xbow upgrade asset to match other assets of the same level for levels 5, 6 and 7.
- Do not accumulate XP when destroying Town Hall in practice mode, Super Troop trial level or challenge level. XP is still gained normally in game modes where your own army is used.
- Fixed a bug where players could have more than the intended number of Super Troops trainable or trained at once.
- Make war info screen text compatible with 1 attack wars by not mentioning the exact attack count.
- Fixed visual Wall connection problems when visiting villages which have destroyed Walls and the village owner has not logged in after they were destroyed.
- Fixed a rare bug in Builder Base where players could randomly get extra troops when the game server had issues during the previous battle.
- Fixed positioning of level 10-11 Army Camp HP bar, name and text bubble.
Builder Menu
- Show correct price of Builder Base Army Camp in the Builder Menu in case the previous Army Camp has been very recently built.
- The Builder Menu will now show Builder Huts can be upgraded.
Layout Editor
- Disable Move All tool buttons when dragging objects to avoid visual glitches.
- Improve synchronization of visual and logical object coordinates in layout editor.
- Refresh wall connections properly when swapping walls in layout editor.
- Fixed failure in the layout editor if more than 500 objects are moved at once.
- Allow swapping of buildings in non-active layouts in the editor without triggering the layout cooldown.
Donations
- Prevent donating troops below requested level. If someone had requested a level 7 Freeze and 1 Spell of any kind in a clan with +1 level perk, and had already received level 5+1 Freeze, the donation system would falsely assume that the donated Freeze spell fills the original request.
- Improved sorting of super troops within the donation request menu by giving them a specific order instead of an arbitrary order.
- Give proper error messages whenever donation to War Clan Castle fails.
- Apply clan perks (and donation level caps) immediately when doing war donations instead of first adding the unmodified troop and then applying modifiers later.
Clash of Clans is available on Android and iOS. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official game page.