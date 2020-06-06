Many of the games in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics have rules to explain that may take a minute. Some others are incredibly simple and really don’t take much explaining whatsoever, with Matching being one of those. Matching utilizes a normal deck of cards like you would see in many of the other games in this collection, but there is a special Mario variation that you can unlock and this guide will tell you exactly how you can get them in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics.

How To Unlock Mario Style Matching Cards

Everyone has played some variation of a Matching game at some point or another in their life. In fact, this was a mini-game in Super Mario Bros. 3 and a completely different style one in the more recent Super Mario Party. This makes it incredibly fitting that there is a special unlockable Mario deck for you to get in the game.

There is only one way to unlock this style of cards for Matching and unsurprisingly that comes from actually playing Matching. Just start playing Matching and play multiple games if you have to. Eventually, you should get a notification that you have a gift from Rita. At this point, head back to the Globe and look for the Rita icon.

When you find Rita, speak with her and she will reward you with the Mario themed Matching cards. What is interesting here is that these cards differ in multiple ways from the default Matching cards. The default Matching game type just uses regular cards, so you might have expected to just be getting cards like you can use in the other card games based on Mario.

Instead, the new Matching Mario cards feature a square design and are designed exclusively for Matching. There are some really cool designs in here that include the likes of Mario, Donkey Kong, and even Rosalina.

- This article was updated on:June 6th, 2020