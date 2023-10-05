COD MWZ Overview: Pack a Punch, Ray Gun, and Open World MW3 Zombies Details

Image: Treyarch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Zombies is an exciting new game mode that features a lot of original Call of Duty Zombies features and new stuff. There’s a lot to be excited about and here’s everything we know about Modern Warfare Zombies.

All Details of Modern Warfare Zombies

Modern Warfare Zombies is an exfil game mode where Call of Duty Zombies and DMZ meet. It’s an open world game mode on a new map where zombies are everywhere, multiple players can team up, and a story can be played.

Open World Modern Warfare Zombies

Image: Treyarch

Call of Duty Zombies is an open world game mode. It’s on a completely new map and I would imagine the zombies mode coming to over Warzone maps like Ashika Island and Vondel.

The new map in MWZ is also a new map coming to Warzone.

There are eight squads of three that makeup 24 players in one match of Modern Warfare Zombies. You can go in solo or with two friends. Team up with other players and exfil before you die to the storm or to zombies.

Modern Warfare Zombies Pack-a-Punch, Ray Gun, and Easter Eggs

Image: Treyarch

Something I’m very excited about is all the weapons and features we know and love about Call of Duty Zombies.

If you are familiar with Call of Duty Zombies, you’ll be glad to know there will be wall buys, mystery box, Perk Colas, Pack-a-Punch, Ray Gun, and a new wonder weapon called the Scorcher.

I’d imagine these things will be hard to find, but worth the reward. Also, since it’s an exfil mode, you can loot up a lot of good perks, weapons, and gear, exfil successfully, and then boot back in and use everything to do something incredible like take down the Mega Abomination.

Modern Warfare Zombies Bosses and Story

Image: Treyarch

Firstly, there are tons and tons of zombies to fight. You can kill the zombie hordes or train them into other NPC enemies scattered around the map.

Hellhounds, Mimics, the Disciple, the Mangler, and the Mega Abomination are all bosses we’ll find and fight in Modern Warfare Zombies. We can’t wait to fight them and figure out how to beat them.

Modern Warfare Zombies takes place in 2021 and it’ll feature a unique story in standard Zombie fashion. There will be story missions that take you everywhere on the big brand-new map. There may or may not be time jumps — we’ll have to wait and see.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023