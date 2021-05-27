Update 1.65 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update for Conan Exiles came out earlier this month and it was exclusive to the PS4 version of the game. Well developer Funcom has now released another PlayStation only patch for the game today.

The update is version 1.65 or 2.4.4. officially. This update gives support for the Isle of Siptah DLC which is the biggest expansion released for the game to date.

The developer has also balanced the combat and there are a ton of other gameplay improvements.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Conan Exiles Update 1.65 Patch Notes

Performance and Stability

Fixed a large number of client and server crashes across all platforms.

Optimized animation blueprints to reduce memory costs.

Added a significant number of other optimizations to reduce memory and performance costs across the board, for clients and servers.

Added a significant number of optimizations mainly geared towards consoles but all platforms will benefit from these changes.

Fixed a number of issues in regards to co-op (listen server) gameplay.

Fixed server log warnings when accessing empty sockets array in building system when placing a module.

Optimized log entries regarding NPC behavior and reduced the number of spam entries in the log in regards to the building system. This should reduce the amount of spam in server logs.

Increased number of reconnection attempts when connection fails to the voice chat servers.

Exploit Fixes

Fixed a false-positive spot within the anti-undermesh tool at Scuttler’s Shortcut.

Players can no longer avoid damage by standing on or inside certain structures.

Fixed a few exploits in regards to underwater gameplay.

It is no longer possible to build inside Jhil’s Roost cave.

Addressed a method that allowed for placeables to be placed under the mesh.

Fixed the false-positive kills by the anti-undermesh mechanic that occurred within Scuttler’s Shortcut.

New Additions

The Fast Elevators and Colored Candles can now truly be obtained from the Library of Esoteric Knowledge on Exiled Lands.

New feats have been added to the Exiled Lands.

Added a new religion to the game, with a new avatar, placeables, feats, NPCs, and item sets. All hail Zath, the Spider-god! Oh god…

Added new Rocknose types with new art, animations, and combat logic.

Added a new tool: the Iron Sickle.

You can now block clan invites by checking the box found on the Clan tab.

Building and Placeables Fixes

The Wheel of Pain has received a visual overhaul. Thralls being converted are now the ones seen pushing the wheel. If no thralls are present, the wheel will show empty and not rotating. If out of gruel, thralls will stop visibly pushing the wheel. Pushing animations have been improved across the board (or should we say… wheel? ha ha).

Fixed an issue that allowed placing multiple doors in the same doorframe.

Fixed an issue where Paved Stone Walkways could not be placed down.

Crafting Fixes

Fixed an issue that would cause some new items to disappear from the Artisan bench after the player dies.

Reduced craft time on building pieces from 5s to 0.5s.

Added Mitrean Gloves and Sandal recipes to the Priest of Mitra feat.

Added Yogite Chest, Legs, Feet, and Hand armor item recipes to the Priest of Yog feat.

Updated Yoggite Mask recipe to use light padding instead of leather.

Having Shaggai Queen Jelly in beehives will now increase honey output by one additional unit every time honey is produced.

Combat Fixes

Katana combos can now be done by alternating between light and heavy combos.

It is now possible to engage in combat while swimming with one-handed weapons.

The Red Mother should no longer push followers under the mesh with her attacks.

Arrows can be equipped and swapped while mounted, as intended.

Arrows should no longer pass through a knocked-down enemy.

Short swords, one-handed swords, one-handed axes, and one-handed maces sprint attacks performed with the off-hand/block key have been changed to a kick.

Reduced the number of instances where NPCs could be harmed through walls and mesh.

Light sprint attacks with a Javelin while also wearing a shield are now functional.

Fixed an issue where doing a sprint attack right before mounting caused issues with the mount’s functionality.

Unwield action should no longer prevent the Player from executing an unarmed sprint attack.

Fixed an issue in regards to weapon durability being draining when hitting other players with PVP disabled.

Fixed an issue where if you tried to initiate an attack while in a block-stun state, you would drop your guard.

Reworked spiders to be worthier opponents, with new AI and attack patterns and new animations and FX to match. “Why spiders though??!!!” -Glad you asked.

Added combo table adjustments for Katana heavy charge attack based on how many prior steps in the combo were performed.

Sprint attacks can no longer be triggered while the character is over-encumbered.

Fixed an issue with shields. Now attacking while holding the shield button results in a normal combo which is not canceled by holding the shield button.

Characters should no longer get stuck inside Bison’s mesh when hit by one of its attacks, sending us all one step closer to feeling the loving grip of the Pax Bisonica.

It is no longer possible to cancel an attack animation by equipping another item. Item swapping is enabled when an attack finishes or when movement could cancel the attack.

AI and Thrall Fixes

Fixed an issue where Thralls got stuck all over the map and did not teleport correctly.

Thralls will no longer immediately eat an item when it gets put into their inventory. They will now eat if: they have some food that will give them the strong buff and they do not have the buff; if they have neither weak nor strong buff and have some food that will give them the weak buff; if they do not currently have the health regeneration buff but they have any food item. The situations when a thrall will consider eating: When any of the three buffs expire; when new items are added to their inventory; when they lose health; all the time, should we ever add pineapple on pizza to the game.

Fixed an issue where archer, bearer, and orb thrower thralls would not perform combo attacks. Additionally, now T1-2 thralls use basic combo attacks, T3-4 use advanced combos.

Thralls are no longer able to break equipped weapons and the durability stops at 0.1.

Fixed a number of other issues that would block thralls from performing combos.

Thralls and pets will no longer take any damage from standing in lava.

Fixed an issue with the Abyssal Remnant failing to reach the player after slam attacking with his bite attack.

Fixed an issue in regards to followers not following the player through gates, technically making it gated content. Get it? …

Addressed a number of issues in regards to the NPC behavior override system.

Fixed a few issues where followers and mounts were unable to eat food. They are now able to eat any food on their diet table for the purpose of healing, just not for pineapple pizza.

Fixed customization issue with thrall bodies, all body parts should now appear at the correct scale on characters.

The Relic Hunter Treasure Seekers have been reminded of how to execute full combo chains.

Followers should no longer fall through the terrain and die a mysterious death.

Followers should no longer fall through the terrain after teleporting.

Fixed an issue that would cause follower distance settings to reset on server restart.

The bearer NPC in Sepermeru should no longer attack players on sight.

Purge Fixes

Adjusted how a Purge chooses its target, which should result in fewer situations where a Purge fails to spawn properly.

Your purge meter will no longer reset when creating a Clan.

When leaving a Clan, your purge meter will no longer be set to an effectively random value.

Fixed the Purge Update Interval server setting having too significant an effect on the purge meter fill rate.

Balance Updates

Fixed an issue with boars and goats that gave the player’s character too much XP. The XP values have now been reduced.

Increased speed and distance of dodge rolls.

Dodge speed and recovery times are now influenced by your encumbrance level and no longer influenced by your armor worn.

Short sword: Significantly increased armor penetration by 100%. Increased base damage by 43%.

Bows: Removed base armor penetration values. Increased base damage of bows. This change varies depending on the type of bow, with the Reach of the Red Mother having received the most significant increase. Reduced armor penetration values on arrows, this change being more extreme on arrows such as Hollowbone Arrows and Mandibles of Atlach-Nacha. Increased base damage of arrows.

Adjusted stats on Obsidian weapons to make them more enticing: Slightly increased Armor Penetration values by approximately 1.5% (depending on the weapon). Increased base damage values by approximately 18% (depending on the weapon).

Mounted combat: Significantly reduced damage multipliers (from 1.5x to 1.1x, and from 1.8x-2x to 1.2x). Removed status effects from mounted attacks.

Hunger and thirst: Extended slower food consume rate (0.1x rate) to be anywhere on ANY land claim in addition to shelter. Best rate will apply, not both. Reduced damage taken from starvation/thirst to 0.5% HP every 10-15s instead of 2% HP every second. Reduced full screen effects from starvation/thirst. Added a small movement penalty to starvation/thirst (5-10%, stacks if both). Reduced “active hunger/thirst” multiplier to 1.5 (from 2). Increased the duration of the sated/hydrated effect.

Adjustments to Ambrosia and Purified Flesh: Healing values of Ambrosia have been lowered to be the same as a regular food item. Added buff effects to Ambrosia (+1 STR / +1 VIT) and Purified Flesh (+1 GRIT/+1 VIT). Craft time of Ambrosia is now the same as Purified Flesh.

Religious armors received a balance pass: Increased armor values of all religion armors. Added bonus attributes to religion armors. Ymir religion armor is now classified as heavy.

Increased yield of True Indigo to 10.

Healing Waterskins, Herbal Tea, and Honeyed Wine will no longer cleanse bleed effects.

Rebalanced Healing Potions: Increased the healing rate, the total amount of health restored remains the same but they now heal over a shorter period. Sped up potion drinking use time, 2.4 and 2.4.1 timers provided below: Total duration: From 3.0 sec to 2.7 sec Buff applied: From 1.5 sec to 0.80 sec Can dodge point: From 1.93 sec to 1.76 sec Can act point: From 2.9 sec to 2.06 sec

We’ve set the Thrall damage to players multiplier to 0.5 on all Official servers, which was previously set to the default value of 1. This will reduce Thrall’s PvP damage by 50%, and we’ll be continuously be monitoring your feedback. Thrall PvE damage is unchanged.

Players should no longer be allowed to loot player and follower corpses from other clans in the PvE ruleset through the radial loot all option while the “Everybody can loot corpse” setting is disabled. Note: This setting is now disabled by default.



QOL Improvements

Map markers can now be placed beneath the player icon on the map.

Admin teleport via the map now works through map markers.

Using the right stick on gamepad when in a UI with multiple inventories now jumps between inventories.

Shortcut bar assignment radial now requires a hold to open by default. It also commits the item to the radial when released. There is a new option in gameplay settings to change this action back to a toggle if desired.

Split item popup now has functionality for moving up or down in increments of 10 or 100 when using a gamepad.

Opening the inventory now automatically focuses the search field in the crafting inventory rather than the first slot in the player’s inventory. This behavior can be changed back by disabling the “Auto focus recipe search bar” gameplay setting.

Added a significant number of additional QoL improvements to menus and functionality while playing with a controller.

Added a new setting which allows to auto focus the search bar when opening a crafting menu while playing with keyboard and mouse. This can be found under Settings → Gameplay.

New setting in the gameplay settings: “Send new items to shortcut wheel.”. When enabled and using a gamepad, newly acquired items that can go on your shortcuts wheel will be automatically put there. When disabled, they will go into your inventory instead.

You can now interact with doors, gates and other items while mounted.

Added new recipes to the Dryer for converting plants into seeds to help with farming sustainability.

Added outer face indicator to foundations and ceilings when building.

Added visual feedback for building stability. You can now see at a glance the structural integrity of your building before placing a piece by checking the color of the placement brush!

Choosing “Loot All” when quick-looting your corpse will now send and/or automatically equip all your belongings back where they were right before your quite possibly embarrassing death.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would cause the Iron Leg-Hold trap’s placement brush to cripple and hurt players.

Fixed some instances where placed buildings and placeables changed their names and/or values after a server or session restart.

Obtain a Mount and Obtain Animal Companion journeys should now definitely, 100%…maybe complete on the Exiled Lands.

Stamina cost modifier server setting will now properly affect costs for dodging, jumping, and attacking.

Removed additional instances of Exceptional and Flawless items still present in the game.

“Nosprintcost” debug command now affects the character’s attacks, kicks or jumps again, as intended.

New admin cheats: EnableHunger 0/1, EnableThirst 0/1

Added support for blacklisting feats in server settings ini file. Instructions on how to do this are included in DefaultServerSettings.ini .

Fixed some textures around the female character’s neck when equipped with the Khitan Captain Dingjia armor.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to teleport to coordinates “0, 0, 0” on crowded servers – Praise Crom!

Fixed an issue where difficulty settings were not applied correctly in Single-Player/Co-Op modes.

Silent Legion heavy boots should now tint correctly.

Fixed visual imperfection with many legwear pieces poking through footwear. They should now tuck correctly, in time for the summer.

Fixed an issue where loot would not be visible upon first opening a chest or container.

Fixed a number of other minor cosmetic issues with other sets and equipment.

Fixed an issue where a certain hairstyle would stretch out while using a Healing Wrap.

Fixed an issue where a banner was not visible for the player.

Terrain and Environment Fixes

Fixed a mysterious intractable spot in Mounds of the Dead that provided nothing but false expectations. Until now.

Animation and Cinematic Fixes

Improved animations to prevent certain weapons from clipping through the body when looking up or down.

Fixed an issue where the character model would stutter after attacking with a weapon at close range.

Added new and improved climbing animations.

Fixed a specific circumstance where the dismounting would not play properly.

Fixed some clipping issues with sprint kick attacks.

Added new idle facial animations to the combat idle stance and locomotion.

Added full body equip animations and equipping from back.

Reworked orb throwing animations.

Improved the combat pickup animation to better blend with the combat idle stance.

Improved chest opening animations.

Improved kicking animation for unarmed and one-handed weapons.

Improved harvesting tools and other nonweapon items idle animations.

Added new animations for the new gameplay additions, i.e. swimming combat animations, idle Wheel of Pain animations, and so on.

Fixed an issue with the player character’s model that disappeared while drinking water in the Exiled Lands intro cutscene.

UI and Text Fixes

Fixed a number of typos and mistakes. #elspellchekkerino

Fixed a number of localization issues. #lespellcheckereur

Fixed an issue where Simplified, Traditional Chinese, Cyrillic, and Korean characters did not work when used in the Search feature.

Parchment icons should no longer be switched.

Updated the message prompt when exiting an avatar to now mention the name of that god, which is not Joel.

Fixed a number of items showing placeholder names in Dedicated Servers.

Changing a Difficulty preset to Barbaric now shows the notification “Server Restart Needed”.

Added a number of QoL UI optimizations when playing with a controller.

Blackwater Leggings and Gauntlets, and Khayne’s Leggings and Gauntlets had mixed UI icons. This has been fixed.

Really, you should try pineapple on pizza. It’s delicious.

The PvP-Enabled server setting checkbox should now be visible in the Server Settings page while in-game.

Icons and names of harvested items scaled down to fit on UI notifications, which caused readability issues. This has now been fixed.

Fixed an issue where art in the purge warning UI was displaying improperly.

Players closing a crafting station UI will no longer cause the UI to close for other players interacting with that same station.

Fixed a number of text lines being cut off by the margins of the UI.

DLC Filter in crafting inventory is now persistent.

Added new high-contrast player icon for the map UI.

Added on-screen binding hint for locking on a target when playing with a controller.

Fixed a number of small issues with the inventory UI.

A warning prompt will now be displayed when trying to use healing wraps while mounted, stating: “Cannot use while mounted”.

A warning prompt will now be displayed when trying to summon Avatars within a protection bubble, stating: “Cannot summon Avatars inside a divinely protected area”.

Fixed an issue where the author of Notes, Journals, and Papyrus scrolls was not being displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue with certain settings resetting to default when rebooting the title.

Fixed a few user settings not resetting to the default value in the settings UI.

Improved settings menu navigation.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Auto Focus Recipe Search Bar setting from being navigated to through the gamepad.

Added missing Right Stick icon next to the Quick Move context hint in the inventory UI.

The Clear Queue button can now be pressed after highlighting a blank field.

Audio Fixes

Added new audio assets for the new content.

Setting the Master Volume to zero will now completely mute audio.

