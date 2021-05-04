Update 1.64 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Funcom already released update 1.63 just a few weeks ago, but now here’s another update for Conan Exiles. The developer notes on Twitter that this update is specific to the PlayStation versions of the game. It’s version number 1.64 which adds a fix for update 2.3.

The new patch releases on May 4th, 2021 is a small update so you don’t have to worry about downloading a lot of data for it. You can read the official statement from the developer posted down below.

Conan Exiles Update 1.64 Patch Notes

We’ve just released a new patch for the PlayStation consoles, which should address the platform-specific co-op issues that you’ve encountered since the 2.3 release.

Thank you for being so patient and understanding with us while we worked on this update.

As always, feel free to share any feedback you might have on this update.

Performance and Stability

Fixed issue where the game took over control of host’s playable character when joining co-op session. Players should now be able to enjoy the co-op experience.

You can visit the official website for more details about this update. Conan Exiles is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:May 4th, 2021