Update 1.69 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

While updates for Conan Exiles were already released for the PC and Xbox versions of the game, a new patch finally arrives for PS4 gamers. If you are playing on PS4, the patch number has risen to 1.69. Officially though, the patch number is 2.4.6.

PlayStation gamers are a bit behind since update 2.5 is out for the PC already! The new PlayStation patch comes with tons of bug fixes, but sadly single player character transfers on PS4 aren’t enabled yet. This will be coming in a future update. Lots of other fixes and improvements have also been implemented today.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Conan Exiles Update 1.69 Patch Notes (2.4.6)

Known issues:

Pieces and placeables put on top of stage pieces will lose stability and disappear.

performance

Performance and Stability:

Fixed a server crash caused by certain RCON commands.

Fixed a number of other server and client crashes.

Fixed a rare issue where game assets could get corrupted if playing the game while downloading Siptah.

Optimized loading times on the game’s post-release assets.

Added more optimizations. This should reduce hitching issues.

exploits

Exploit Fixes:

Triggering first person mode is no longer possible immediately after stopping an emote.

Fixed an exploit regarding a loophole in dismantling an item.

Added new improvements to the Anti-Undermesh tool on the Siptah map. This is still not enabled on official servers as we continue work on it.

New Additions:

Added rewards for the Free Week community challenge.

building

Building and Placeables Fixes

It is now possible to place Fence Foundations on the side of a Wedge Foundation after one has been attached previously.

Fixed an issue where the placement brush would cause ghosting issues if fast switching between pieces.

Fixed an issue where buildings would collapse on a server restart.

crafting

Crafting Fixes

Fixed an issue where some Thrall crafting recipes would not show under certain circumstances.

Primeval armor set now costs star-metal to craft as intended.

combat

Combat Fixes

Fixed an issue which caused all shield durability damage to be set to 0.

ai

AI and Thrall Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Witch Queen would not spawn correctly.

Fixed an issue where the bosses within the Midnight Grove would not spawn correctly.

Fixed an issue where certain T4 Black Corsairs thralls would have Stats and Growth Stats set to 0.

general

General Bug Fixes

Defeating NPCs spawned by the surge should now advance the “Defeat a surge enemy” journey step.

Fixed an issue where the VFX on the casting table and moulding bench were offset.

Fixed a number of issues where Elder Essence would not spawn correcly in many essence chests across Siptah.

Fixed an issue where a Giant King figurine would give the wrong figure.

Fixed an issue that would cause the muted player lists not be saved between sessions.

Fixed an issue where full nudity was not functional in regions that support it.

Fixed an issue that prevented Twitch Drops from being accessible ingame.

terrain

Terrain and Environment Fixes

Fixed an issue where some resource nodes would spawn duplicated on Siptah.

ui

UI and Text Fixes

Fixed a rare UI issue when disconnecting a controller when creating a game.

Fixed a significant number of UI issues on consoles.

Fixed a minor issue where it was possible to attempt to rename a chest you didn’t own.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to toggle the clan invite block option.

Fixed an issue where some settings were not saved between sessions.

Info taken above is from the official forums of the game. Conan Exiles is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.