Conan Exiles Update 2.5.2 Patch Notes

For PC only

September 8th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Update 2.5.2 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Over the last couple of weeks developer Funcom has been concentrating on the PS4 version of Conan Exiles. The PlayStation version of the game has had many patches to make it more in line with the PC version.

Well today it’s PC players’ turn as their version of the game has now been updated. Today’s new update is version 2.5.2 and it comes with balance updates, crafting fixes and more big fixes.

You can read the full patch notes down below.

Conan Exiles Update 2.5.2 Patch Notes

Exploit Fixes

  • Chests that require a key to open can no longer be quick-looted.

Crafting Fixes

  • Harpy’s Kiss and Black Ice arrows can no longer be dismantled.

Balance Updates

  • Voidforge Bow no longer consumes glove durability and instead uses arrows normally. Damage is increased to compensate for this change (28, up from 22).
  • Significantly reduced the amount of bonus the Frenzied Bow (Regular and Epic versions) receives from Oil of Agony.

The following information you see above comes from the game’s official forum pages. Conan Exiles is available and out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One formats.

