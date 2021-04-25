Update 1.05 has arrived for Cozy Grove, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This particular update for Cozy Grove was released for the PC version of the game on April 19th, but now the patch is finally rolling out to more platforms as of today. On PS4, the update is showing up as version 1.05. Officially, the patch is known as version number 1.6.0.

Regardless of the name of the patch, it should have the same function on all platforms. It appears the Nintendo Switch might be the last version to finally receive this update.

Anyway, you can check out the full patch notes below.

Cozy Grove Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Major polish pass on inventory UI; lots of community-requested improvements there!

UI QoL: snap decoration placement cursor to next point in pattern

Unlock lower-tier repair tool badges even after upgrading tools, so badge is always earnable

Improve lackluster reward from one of Jeremy’s recurring quests

Reduced requirements for quests that seemed overly difficult or time-consuming to complete.

Imps only drop imp essence, not other types.

Mr Kit can now sell more essence.

Fixed issue preventing rare shells from spawning correctly in the springtime.

QoL: Increase stack limit to 50 on branches, greens, processed fruit, processed root, processed mushrooms

Fix: some final bear quests weren’t awarding loot properly

Display error message when time travelling backwards, to help prevent players from harming their save files

Repair polish: Play animations when repairing item

QoL: Increase amount of early storage available to players

Make sure all parts of arrow buttons are clickable on options menu

Prevent opening badge menu when busy with an uninterruptable action, like fishing

Only common/uncommon decoration recipes and non-pro/non-master food recipes will drop in first 2 days.

Fix harvestable objects (like trees) not showing their correct harvestable state

Compress days 1-4 of the new user experience into days 1-2

Fix inconsistent treatment of flowers/trees with placement ui

Returned the old item notification behaviour to items you get from fishing

Reduced tier-up costs for essences

Reliability improvements for automatic iCloud saves

Warning popup when playing with in the past.

Fixed some different flower types appearing to have the same color

New art for burned root veggies and burned mushrooms, to differentiate from burned fruit.

Other minor bug fixes and improvements

Cozy Grove is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade.

