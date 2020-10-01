Crash Bandicoot 4 – World 2-3 Hit the Road Bonus Stage Walkthrough

The bonus stages in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time are pretty tough. They task you with a few things, such as getting a bunch of Wumpa Fruit, while still surviving an onslaught of tough platforming challenges. But the most important thing in each bonus stage is breaking all the boxes. To help with that here’s a quick walkthrough of World 2-3’s Bonus Stage in the Hit the Road level.

To be clear, I did a few things wrong in the video below, but only if you care about the Wumpa Fruit or your own safety at times. Still, if you want to know how to break all the boxes on Hit the Road’s bonus stage, it’ll show you in under a minute. So that seems helpful to me, the guy that’s always missing boxes in Crash Bandicoot 4 stages.

This was one of the more challenging bonus stages in Crash 4, so hopefully this is a help to you. There’s some new stuff here, like the Nitro Boxes and empty boxes, both of which require hitting a switch to make get every box. Timing is key though, and you’ll need to take some risks. One part I wasn’t sure everyone could pull off was the jump after the slide once the boxes are gone. Also, if you want those Wumpa Fruit you’ll want to break those boxes by jumping on them before leaping to the platform to the right.

If you follow my path and don’t run into any unforeseen trouble though you should be all set. You’ll break every box and complete the stage quickly. So hopefully this walkthrough of World 2-3’s Bonus Stage in the Hit the Road level tells you all you need to know about how to break all the boxes.

Hit the Road Bonus Stage – How to Break All Boxes