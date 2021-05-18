Update 1.72 has arrived for Crsed and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Crsed is an online battle royale game available now for PC and console platforms. Due to the online nature of the game, you can be sure to expect it to have lots of updates and patches constantly.

Today’s patch is officially known as update 2.0.3.96. On PS4 the update comes up as version 1.72 while on the PS5 version it’s update 01.000.025. Many of the changes made today are bug fixes and more.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for today’s update down below.

Crsed Update 1.72 Patch Notes

Changes

Sin ‘Huli’ Yo-bi ability working distance has been increased from 75 to 85 metres.

Sonar:

Teammates will now hear the sound of your sonar detecting the enemy if they are close enough.

The distance of enemy detection has been reduced to 40 metres. The number of sonars on the map has also been lowered.

The distance at which you can hear a sonar equipped enemy has been reduced to 15m.

Fixes

Fixed a bug in the “Catch the enemy in the vehicle mine trap” challenge.

Fixed a bug with zombie guard spawn point positioning on rough terrain in the “Steal the Dead’s Gold” challenge.

Magazines will no longer disappear when moved in the inventory.

A bug that caused the “Spirit of the Polar explorer” to continue to work even after the “Blizzard ritual” sign has been painted over has been fixed.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. Crsed is out now for the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.