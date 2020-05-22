Amazon’s first foray into big-budget gaming, Crucible, has landed on Steam, and this has left some wondering if a console port has been announced. Well, I perused around the web and asked the question myself. Here’s what I found out:

Crucible for consoles has not been confirmed, yet isn’t unlikely.

I know: that is not the answer you wanted to hear, but that’s the truth of it. Amazon has not mentioned, nor discussed a console port of Crucible for the Playstation 4 or Xbox One as I write this article. Now, that said, I wouldn’t rule one out, and here’s why.

First, Amazon is probably gauging interest via Steam before committing resources towards a console port. These things take time and money, and a company like Amazon will want to see if an investment is worth making before funding it. If Crucible is able to carve out a niche for itself then a PlayStation and Xbox version of the game will likely happen (gotta grab that wider audience at some point).

Second, the next-gen is upon us, and it stands to reason that a console release of Crucible will be developed for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. I say this because Crucible is, frankly, a tad-bit underbaked at the moment. It makes sense for Amazon to finish polishing Crucible and to then port it, rather than push out the current build to consoles that will soon be replaced. Crucible is a live-service game after all, and it’ll be cheaper for the company to wait for the next-gen to drop than to try and rush out four or more ports.

Once we do have a firm confirmation from Amazon concerning a console port of Crucible we’ll be sure to update this article, but for now it’s not something you should expect any time soon.