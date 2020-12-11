Cyberpunk 2077 is a very mature game. Well, maybe not mature in the sense that it’s truly adult and serious about its many topics and themes. It can be, but I’m more talking about all the mature content it includes. Violence is everywhere, sure, but us Americans have mostly decided that that’s just fine. What gets us all hot and bothered in both good ways and bad is all the nudity. Thankfully for those who are offended or would just like to play the game where others might be able to see, there’s a way to deal with that. Here’s how to turn off nudity in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Turn Off Nudity

Cyberpunk 2077 contains a quick and easy nudity censor option deep within the menu that will make it so you aren’t constantly bombarded with genitals as you play. One thing to keep in mind though is that this option is only available at the main menu. You can turn it on or off for a game you’ve already started, but not while actually in the game. So make sure you go to the main menu first before trying to turn off nudity in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s the full steps…

Go to main menu

Choose Settings

Select Gameplay

Scroll down to Miscellaneous section

Turn Nudity Censor to On Turn off to see nudity in your game



And that’s it, it’s that easy. With that setting turned on all genitalia will be removed from the game and scenes containing nudity will be censored or removed. It’s a good way to make the game more presentable for less, we’ll say open minded people, and will let you play in front of younger people without as much concern. Sure, there’s still violence but at least they won’t see a boob or penis, so it’s good that you now know how to turn off nudity in Cyberpunk 2077.