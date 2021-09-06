Cyberpunk 2077 PC Update Patch Notes Hotfix Released (Sep 6th)

CD Projekt RED has now released a small hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 today. This little hotfix is only available for the PC version of the game at the moment.

CD Projekt RED released update 1.3 last month and this was one of the biggest patches released for the game thus far. However, the game is still having some issues, although the problems with it aren’t as bad as they were back at launch last year.

The new patch released today is only a small one that will fix crashing issues with the PC version of the game. It’s only a small hotfix because the patch number will stay as version 1.3 for PC owners of the game. You can read the patch details below as posted on the developer’s official Twitter page.

Hotfix details

“We released a hotfix for #Cyberpunk2077 on PC. It removes the use of AVX instruction set from the game executable which prevents crashes that occurred on older processors not supporting AVX. Game version is not changed by this hotfix and remains 1.3“.

You don’t have to worry about a hotfix for PS4 and Xbox One because those versions are the same for the time being. Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.