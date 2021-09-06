Game Guides

Cyberpunk 2077 PC Update Patch Notes Hotfix Released (Sep 6th)

A small hotfix

September 6th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Cyberpunk_2077

CD Projekt RED has now released a small hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 today. This little hotfix is only available for the PC version of the game at the moment.

CD Projekt RED released update 1.3 last month and this was one of the biggest patches released for the game thus far. However, the game is still having some issues, although the problems with it aren’t as bad as they were back at launch last year.

The new patch released today is only a small one that will fix crashing issues with the PC version of the game. It’s only a small hotfix because the patch number will stay as version 1.3 for PC owners of the game. You can read the patch details below as posted on the developer’s official Twitter page.

Hotfix details

We released a hotfix for #Cyberpunk2077 on PC. It removes the use of AVX instruction set from the game executable which prevents crashes that occurred on older processors not supporting AVX. Game version is not changed by this hotfix and remains 1.3“.

You don’t have to worry about a hotfix for PS4 and Xbox One because those versions are the same for the time being. Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Best Free Games – September 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds September 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (September 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy