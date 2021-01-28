Update 1.11 has arrived for Cyberpunk 2077, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update fixes some bugs that popped up following the release of the previous patch. Some players were encountering a game-breaking bug that prevented them from progressing through the main story, and that issue has now been fixed. Other than that, though, there isn’t much else in this update. Here’s everything new with Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.11.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

This update addresses two issues that appeared after Patch 1.1: Item randomization has been restored to the previous state. The save/load loot exploit will be investigated further. A bug in Down on the Street quest has been fixed. It occurred for some players during a holocall with Takemura, when using a save made on version 1.06 with Down on the Street quest in progress at “Wait For Takemura’s call” objective. After loading such a save on version 1.1, the holocall would lack dialogue options and block interactions with other NPCs.



As stated above, this hotfix patch was released solely to fix the bugs introduced with update 1.1. The issue with item randomization has been fixed by restoring it to how it was prior to the last patch, and the bug with Takemura during the Down on the Street quest has been addressed as well.

This bug would only occur when loading a save file specifically from version 1.06 of the game that was at the “Wait for Takemura’s Call” objective of the quest. If you were to load a save from those conditions while playing on patch 1.1, you wouldn’t be able to make any progress. This has now been fixed in update 1.11, so you can continue the main story if you were affected.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Cyberpunk 2077 site.