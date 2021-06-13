Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – Is It Coming To Switch?

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is giving a long-dormant franchise a triumphant return, finally providing long-time fans with a new experience while opening up the series to a newer generation of gamers. The series’ revival continues to draw attention as we near its late-June release date. With new and old fans alike preparing for the cooperative action RPG, questions may be arising regarding which platforms are housing the series’ comeback. Specifically, what is the state of Dark Alliance on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo has a pre-existing relationship with the series stretching back to 2002. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 1 appeared on the GameCube, with a Game Boy Advance version appearing a few years later. However, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 skipped Nintendo platforms all together. That leaves the 2021 spiritual successor, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, in an odd position; it could go either way in terms of its release on the Nintendo Switch.

Here’s what we know about Dark Alliance (2021) on the Nintendo Switch.

Is Dark Alliance Coming to Switch?

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has no plans to release on the Nintendo Switch at this time. Tuque Games is focused on bringing the rebooted Dark Alliance experience to virtually every other modern platform, both last and current gen. That fact may sting a bit, as the Nintendo fanbase is effectively barred from the new adventures of Drizzt and the crew.

It may not remain this way forever, though. The Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance remaster just landed on the Nintendo Switch on May 20, 2021 alongside other platforms. So we can point towards a more recent instance of a Nintendo and Dark Alliance pairing. For now, those wanting to get in on the 4-player co-op goodness contained within Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will have to do so on another platform (or wait for their wish to be granted).

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on June 22, 2021.