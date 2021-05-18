Days Gone – How Long Does It Take to Beat?

Days Gone is a sprawling open world adventure that weaves through a sizable Pacific Northwest map. The story of Deacon St. John, ex-Mongrel MC, is told across his various interactions and exploits in the post-apocalyptic environment. Settle in because the credits won’t be rolling anytime soon.

Sony Bend crafted a formulaic free roam survival game packed with the genre’s standard fixins. That means the main campaign is accompanied by a slew of side quests, emergent events, and collectibles hiding throughout the Oregon territory. The total hours clocked by the end of the game can change drastically depending on how many optional activities and diversions work their way into each player’s experience.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Days Gone?

The campaign in Days Gone can range wildly from 30-60 hours. On the low end, those looking to make a straight run through the story on lower difficulties should be able to rush the experience in around 30-35 hours. Even those beelining for the end should be prepared to invest ample time.

When accounting for side quests and other completionist activities, the time investment can easily shoot north of 50 hours. And that’s an estimate based on those who remain relatively focused. If you find yourself scouring every inch of the map in the name of exploration and/or simply enjoying the occasional leisurely ride across Oregon’s terrain, the hours can climb even further.

Regardless of the camp in which you fall, Sony Bend has assured that players are locked in on Days Gone for a good while. So clear your schedule.

Days Gone is now available on PC, PlayStatino 4, and PlayStation 5.