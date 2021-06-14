Update 1.04 has arrived for Days Gone on PC and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It’s a somewhat unusual update. The relatively short list of changes doesn’t feel appropriate for the notable 10.4GB download size. Bend Studio claims the patch “addresses some of the common reports we have been receiving from around the community.” That may very well be the case, but the patch notes certainly don’t lend a whole lot of insight into which bothersome problems were resolved exactly.

I imagine the description “crash fixes,” as you will see below, could have been extended into a lengthier deep dive to give players a better idea of what’s changed and what they will (hopefully) no longer encounter. We will have to wait for the community to explore and report back on what Bend Studio checked off their list, assuming the developer doesn’t expand further on the patch themselves in the coming hours or days.

Here’s everything new with Days Gone (PC) update 1.04.

Days Gone (PC) Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Graphical Improvements

Fixed decal rendering, including tire tracks and footprints

Performance Improvements

Fixed game hang when the cinematic starts before the mission ‘What’s A Nice Girl’

Crash fixes

Removed Audio Device Auto-Detect

Other Changes

Updated Russian localization

Added mouse interactivity to the repair/refuel icons

Fixed Achievements progress bar that was not updating on Steam

To turn OFF Data Collection, please select Limited Data

Days Gone is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 (via backwards compatibility).