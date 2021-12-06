Update 1.15 hotfix has arrived for DayZ, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This patch is a hotfix for the previous 1.15 update. The hotfix is small, to say the least, but every fix is appreciated. Especially the console update that covered crashes, in-game items behaving not as intended, and attachments disappearing after removing them from weapons. Here’s everything new with DayZ update 1.15.
DayZ Update 1.15 Hotfix Patch Notes
FIXED
- Fixed a game crash caused by bad memory handling of particles
- Fire barrels could despawn when all attachments were removed
- Inventory attachment slots were not visible on some items while in hands
- AUR rifles played the reload sound twice when reloading
SERVER
- Fixed: Gameplay settings modifiers for stamina (sprintStaminaModifierErc and sprintStaminaModifierCro) were not working correctly
- Fixed: Incorrect message handling on loot from the dynamic events (causing excessive flooding of logs)
MODDING
- Fixed: Crash when calling GetGame().ObjectDelete() on a ParticleSource managed by a ParticleManager, it will now ignore the request and output an error
CONSOLE
FIXED
- Fixed a game crash caused by bad memory handling of particles
- Flashlights could not be toggled while attached to a helmet
- Fire barrels could despawn when all attachments were removed
- L button could not be used on M&K to switch on a head torch
- Inventory attachment slots were not visible on some items while in hands
- AUR rifles played the reload sound twice when reloading
SERVER
- Fixed: Gameplay settings modifiers for stamina (sprintStaminaModifierErc and sprintStaminaModifierCro) were not working correctly.
- Fixed: Incorrect message handling on loot from the dynamic events (causing excessive flooding of logs).
The mod-turned full game has come a long way since its release back in 2013. Update 1.15 brought some content additions like new rifles, a new female survivor, and even a sound effect for when players switch weapon firing modes. All in all, every small fix is a step forward towards getting the experience every player deserves.
DayZ is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official DayZ forum.