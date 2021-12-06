DayZ Update 1.15 Hotfix Patch Notes

Even console players got a few fixes in this small patch.

December 6th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

DayZ

Update 1.15 hotfix has arrived for DayZ, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This patch is a hotfix for the previous 1.15 update. The hotfix is small, to say the least, but every fix is appreciated. Especially the console update that covered crashes, in-game items behaving not as intended, and attachments disappearing after removing them from weapons. Here’s everything new with DayZ update 1.15.

DayZ Update 1.15 Hotfix Patch Notes

FIXED

  • Fixed a game crash caused by bad memory handling of particles
  • Fire barrels could despawn when all attachments were removed
  • Inventory attachment slots were not visible on some items while in hands
  • AUR rifles played the reload sound twice when reloading

SERVER

  • Fixed: Gameplay settings modifiers for stamina (sprintStaminaModifierErc and sprintStaminaModifierCro) were not working correctly
  • Fixed: Incorrect message handling on loot from the dynamic events (causing excessive flooding of logs)

MODDING

  • Fixed: Crash when calling GetGame().ObjectDelete() on a ParticleSource managed by a ParticleManager, it will now ignore the request and output an error

CONSOLE

FIXED

  • Fixed a game crash caused by bad memory handling of particles
  • Flashlights could not be toggled while attached to a helmet
  • Fire barrels could despawn when all attachments were removed
  • L button could not be used on M&K to switch on a head torch
  • Inventory attachment slots were not visible on some items while in hands
  • AUR rifles played the reload sound twice when reloading

SERVER

  • Fixed: Gameplay settings modifiers for stamina (sprintStaminaModifierErc and sprintStaminaModifierCro) were not working correctly.
  • Fixed: Incorrect message handling on loot from the dynamic events (causing excessive flooding of logs).

The mod-turned full game has come a long way since its release back in 2013. Update 1.15 brought some content additions like new rifles, a new female survivor, and even a sound effect for when players switch weapon firing modes. All in all, every small fix is a step forward towards getting the experience every player deserves.

DayZ is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official DayZ forum.

