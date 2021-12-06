Update 1.15 hotfix has arrived for DayZ, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This patch is a hotfix for the previous 1.15 update. The hotfix is small, to say the least, but every fix is appreciated. Especially the console update that covered crashes, in-game items behaving not as intended, and attachments disappearing after removing them from weapons. Here’s everything new with DayZ update 1.15.

DayZ Update 1.15 Hotfix Patch Notes

FIXED

Fixed a game crash caused by bad memory handling of particles

Fire barrels could despawn when all attachments were removed

Inventory attachment slots were not visible on some items while in hands

AUR rifles played the reload sound twice when reloading

SERVER

Fixed: Gameplay settings modifiers for stamina (sprintStaminaModifierErc and sprintStaminaModifierCro) were not working correctly

Fixed: Incorrect message handling on loot from the dynamic events (causing excessive flooding of logs)

MODDING

Fixed: Crash when calling GetGame().ObjectDelete() on a ParticleSource managed by a ParticleManager, it will now ignore the request and output an error

CONSOLE

FIXED

Fixed a game crash caused by bad memory handling of particles

Flashlights could not be toggled while attached to a helmet

Fire barrels could despawn when all attachments were removed

L button could not be used on M&K to switch on a head torch

Inventory attachment slots were not visible on some items while in hands

AUR rifles played the reload sound twice when reloading

SERVER

Fixed: Gameplay settings modifiers for stamina (sprintStaminaModifierErc and sprintStaminaModifierCro) were not working correctly.

Fixed: Incorrect message handling on loot from the dynamic events (causing excessive flooding of logs).

The mod-turned full game has come a long way since its release back in 2013. Update 1.15 brought some content additions like new rifles, a new female survivor, and even a sound effect for when players switch weapon firing modes. All in all, every small fix is a step forward towards getting the experience every player deserves.

DayZ is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official DayZ forum.