Update 2.21 has arrived for DC Universe Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Officially the patch is known as ‘Game Update 112’, although on the PS4 it’s update 2.21. Regardless of the name, the patch should have the same function on all platforms.
The main purpose of today’s patch is to add a new episode called ‘World of Flashpoint’. With this new episode, there are a ton of new missions for you to partake in.
Lots of new items and more are also included in this new patch. You can read the full details below.
DC Universe Online Update 2.21 Patch Notes
New Episode: World of Flashpoint
New Open World Missions – World of Flashpoint: Flashpoint Gotham City
- Look for World of Flashpoint: Flashpoint Gotham City in your Warp Menu or use the teleporter in the Watchtower or Hall of Doom
- New Daily and Weekly missions in Flashpoint Gotham City
- Minimum Level: 15
New Duo – Flashpoint: Queen’s Row Penitentiary
Something isn’t quite right with the Queen’s Row Penitentiary, a floating prison above Flashpoint Gotham. Team up with Flashpoint Cyborg and Flashpoint Batman to find out what’s going on.
- Open your On Duty Menu and look for FP: Queen’s Row Penitentiary under Tier 10 of the 2 Player Tab. Combat Rating: 322
- For the Event Version – look for FP: Queen’s Row Penitentiary (Event) in the On Duty Menu under the Events Tab. Minimum Level: 15
New Alert – Flashpoint: The Royal War
Flashpoint Batman has a strategy for dealing with the Royal War: break the impasse by taking away the super-weapon of Atlantis and the super-shield of New Themyscira. If he’s right, that will be enough to convince his true target to reveal himself. You and the Flash are going to help.
- Open your On Duty Menu and look for FP: The Royal War under Tier 10 of the 4 Player Tab. Combat Rating: 322
- For the Event Version – look FP: The Royal War (Event) in the On Duty Menu under the Events Tab. Minimum Level: 15
New Raid – Flashpoint: Flashtastic Voyage
Disabled today. See known issues. Flashpoint Cyborg thinks that the source of the chaos lies in the 31st Century, and needs a team to help track down the lead.
- Open your On Duty Menu and look for FP: Flashtastic Voyage under Expert Tier 10 of the 8 Player Tab. Combat Rating: 322
- For the Event Version – look for FP: Flashtastic Voyage (Event) in the On Duty Menu under the Events Tab. Minimum Level: 15
New Raid – Flashpoint: Flash to the Future
With the realization that you were in Kid Flash’s nightmare perpetuated by Brainiac, find and confront Brainiac to put an end to this!
- Open your On Duty Menu and look for FP: Flash to the Future under Expert Tier 10 of the 8 Player Tab. Combat Rating: 322
- For the Event Version – look for FP: Flash to the Future (Event) in the On Duty Menu under the Events Tab. Minimum Level: 15
New Gear, Base Items, Feats and More
- Earn new event currency: Wayne Casino Chips!
- New Artifacts and Augments!
- New Limited Purchase Vendor Items, for when luck is not on your side.
- Acquire new gear inspired by Heatwave and Doomsday!
- Plus collect new base items, feats, and more!
DC Universe Online is free to play and available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For additional details, you can visit the official website for more info.