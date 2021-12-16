Update 2.39 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. The Dead by Daylight developers has been very busy in recent months. They have managed to add a lot of content, going from new killers, survivors, and maps. This update does not bring any new content, but it does add many fixes to several problems regarding maps, killers, and more. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 2.39.

Dead by Daylight Update 2.39 Patch Notes

Optimization

Improved performance when The Artist uses all of the Dire Crows at once

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Resolution percent slider not changing the resolution on Low/Medium quality.

Fixed a string not localized in the Character Info screen.

Fixed an issue in the Settings screen where the language selection menu could overlap with Tabs.

Fixed an issue that caused the Lament Configuration SFX and VFX to stop playing when the Cenobite interrupts or down a survivor holding the box.

Fixed an issue that caused a one-way collision at the top of the basement stairs in the main building of the Suffocation Pit.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers to get stuck in a tree by falling onto it from a climbable rock in Eyrie of Crows.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers not to be able to kick a side of a generator next to a rock on Grim Pantry.

Fixed an issue that caused crow swarms to spread to some Survivors incorrectly when The Artist used the Severed Hands add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused the Prowler achievement to only track progress when playing The Artist.

Fixed an issue that caused the Thrill of the Hunt not to regain a token when a cleansed Hex: Pentimento totem is rekindled.

Fixed an issue that caused the Corrective Action perk to consume tokens when assisting survivors to succeed in skill checks.

Fixed an issue that caused the Cenobite Mori to loop invisibly for female survivors.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nemesis’ footsteps to double-trigger while Tentacle Strike Charge.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Spirit’s new chase music from playing for Killers.

Fixed an issue for the Bone Chill event where Survivors could get stuck after interacting with specific Snowmen locations on the Raccoon City Police Station map.

Fixed an issue that caused the remaining generators not to have the repaired lights and SFX after the generators required to power the exit gates have been repaired.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Hex: Ruin regression sparks to appear when a generator is actively being repaired.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Cannibal to gain tokens every time the chainsaw is revved when equipped with the Irridescent Flesh add-on.

The Artist is one of the newest killers in Dead by Daylight, and he did not come without his share of problems. The update brought a performance improvement when he uses all the Dire Crows at once. Besides this fix, some problems regarding The Cenobite and Nemesis killers were fixed. Now players will not have to deal with so many issues regarding these two characters.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Dead by Daylight Twitter page.