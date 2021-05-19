Update 4.7.2 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings about some bug fixes and improvements to help stabilize the game following the Mid-Chapter update earlier this month. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 4.7.2

Dead by Daylight Update 4.7.2 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which prevented scoring events from firing while struggling on the hook.

Fixed an issue which prevented survivors from being picked up in a corner of the gas station car pile.

Fixed an issue which prevented survivors from being picked up if close to certain basement walls.

Fixed an issue which caused one hatch in Grim Pantry spawns above the ground.

Fixed an issue which allowed Killers to completely block access to some Coldwind Farm basements.

Fixed an issue which could cause the hook struggle prompt to display an incorrect skill check keybinding.

Fixed an issue which could allow changing the selected Killer while searching for a match.

Fixed an issue which could prevent accessories from remaining properly attached to the Hag’s mud phantasm while wearing certain outfits.

Fixed an issue which could cause a desync for Killer players if a survivor disconnected while being killed.

Fixed an issue which could cause the Deathslinger to become stuck in the reeling animation if a survivor disconnected after being shot.

Fixed an issue which could cause the exit gates to spawn too close together on Rancid Abattoir.

Fixed an issue which could cause a crash when exiting the survivor tutorial.

Fixed an issue which caused the icon for the perk “Soul Guard” to start the trial lit.

Fixed an issue which could cause “no network connection” errors while in the trial.

Fixed an issue which could cause the Legion to visibly clip into pallets while vaulting them.

Fixed an issue which prevented the time required for the “Wake Up” action from increasing for each use.

PC:

Fixed an issue that could affect performance if a gamepad is plugged into a PC.

Dead By Daylight is available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. For more information about this update, visit the official forums.