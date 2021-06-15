Update 5.0.0 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The Resident Evil Chapter, the much anticipated update is finally here and version 5.0.0 goes live today. It’s time to see Nemesis in all of its glory, as he chases down everyone in the form of a new Killer, with players being able to cosplay as Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy and confront the gigantic abomination. A new map is also available with the Raccoon Police Department being revamped for Dead by Daylight. All this and a whole lot more jumps in with update 5.0.0, so feel free to take a look below.

Dead by Daylight Update 5.0.0 Patch Notes

Features

Added a new Killer – The Nemesis

Added two new Survivors – Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy

Added a new map – Raccoon Police Department

Improved Tutorials:

New flow to make it easier to get into the Tutorial for new players

New rewards for completing the Tutorial

Tutorials now include single-player Tutorial Bot Matches to help teach the basics before venturing online!

New players to the game will see more descriptive tooltips in the lobby and match results screens. Veteran players will continue to see the simplified tooltips. This setting can be toggled on/off in the Settings menu General tab.

Settings Menu Update – Settings are now grouped in separate category tabs to make them easier to find.

Some Legendary Outfits now display customized portraits in the HUD and names in the Lobby.

Content

Trapper Visual Update: New Mesh and Textures for Circus Strongman Blast Furnace and Trapper Based outfits and their variants

Support for 5th Anniversary Event (Live Date: July 1st 11AM ET – July 15th 11AM ET)

New Anniversary Event popup will trigger with the start of the event, summarizing what players can expect.

More details to come!

Balance

Demogorgon add-on “Lifeguard Whistle” now reduces detection range from the portal by 1 meter.

Demogorgon add-on “Barb’s Glasses” bonus reduced to 15% (from 20%).

Demogorgon add-on “Black Heart” bonus reduced to 15% (from 20%).

Demogorgon add-on “Vermillion Webcap” bonus undetectable duration increased to 3 seconds (from 1 second).

Demogorgon add-on “Rat Tail” bonus increased to 35% (from 25%).

The perk “Franklin’s Demise” will no longer destroy items. Instead, it will drain charge from items over time and leave them empty.

Increased the duration of the perk “Lucky Break” to 40/50/60 seconds (up from 35/40/45).

Readjusted maximum turn rate per frame during Blight’s rush at large look angles.

Bug Fixes

Perks & Powers

Fixed an issue that could cause fully regressed generators to remain highlighted in yellow when using the perk Surveillance.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the perk Insidious from deactivating when using the Spirit’s phase walk.

Fixed an issue that could allow survivors to use emotes or drop items to prevent the Shape’s standing mori.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Shape’s terror radius from properly updating while in Evil Within tier 3.

Fixed an issue that could cause inconsistent behaviour when using The Nightmare add-on “Black Box.”

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the terror radius to be heard when the Killer is affected by the Undetectable status effect.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Ranger Med-Kit item from increasing the size of great skill check zones.

Maps & Collisions

Fixed an issue that could prevent access to the stairs on Temple of Purgation.

Fixed an issue that caused a rock to be climbable in front of the entrance of the Chalet in Ormond.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the hatch in Fathers Campbell’s Chapel from being opened with keys.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from being up when downed near the pillars in Mother’s Dwelling.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from being picked up in Springwood Elementary.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to become stuck in the vat drop in the Gideon Meat Plant when downed by a hatchet after vaulting.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to completely block the basement stairs in certain Coldwind Farm maps.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to pass over a pallet in Ormond by climbing a rock.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Killer from entering the basement in Coal Tower.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to become stuck in a log in the Pale Rose.

Fixed an issue that could display incorrect lighting on crows in Coldwind Farm maps.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from repairing one of the sides of a generator in Midwich’s locker room.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from repairing one of the sides of a generator in Lery’s Memorial Institute.

Fixed an issue that could allow the Nurse to blink behind the rubble blocking basement entrances.

Fixed an issue that prevent the Killer from going up the ramp in Crotus Prenn Asylum.

Fixed an issue that could allow survivors to vault through a closed window on the second floor in Lery’s Memorial Institute.

Animations & Customizations

Fixed an issue with David King’s ‘Hard Headlights’ and ‘My Body, My Rules’ customizations. They created a noticeable gap in his torso when worn together.

Fixed an issue with Nemesis’s default outfit that could cause him to become invisible.

Fixed an issue with The Oni’s Demon’s End outfit that could prevent him from playing some of his lobby animations.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the fire effects in certain Oni outfits from stopping properly when changing outfits.

Fixed an issue that could cause Yun-Jin’s Midnight Fashionista torso to clip with other leg cosmetics.

Fixed an issue that could cause Yun-Jin’s Midnight Fashionista pants to clip with other torso cosmetics.

Fixed an issue that could cause Yun-Jin’s arms to bend unnaturally when using the cosmetic Seoul Socialite.

Fixed an issue that could cause Ash’s eyes to become distorted.

Fixed an issue with The Nurse’s “Fluid Nightingale” outfit that could cause stretched textures when blinking.

Fixed an issue with The Legion’s “New Year Shoplifter” outfit that could cause clipping and bunching issues.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivor items to clip into their bodies when affected by Vile Purge.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivor items to clip into female survivors when running while injured.

Fixed an issue that caused the Clown’s bow tie to display an incorrect color.

Fixed an issue caused Quentin’s Urban Style and Bloody Style vests to stretch incorrectly.

Fixed an that could cause some floating skulls to remain after cleansing a totem.

Fixed an issue that could cause certain character’s accessories to become covered in blood VFX after the Legion’s mori.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to play an incorrect animation when picking up an item that after being hit by a killer using the perk Franklin’s Demise.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors wearing certain legendary outfits to be offset when carried by certain killers.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Oni to become stuck in the Demon Strike pose after being stunned.

Fixed an issue that could allow some killers to clip into hooked survivors

Audio

Fixed an issue that could cause the tally screen audio to become muffled when completing a trial while the Trickster’s Main Event is active.

Fixed an issue that could cause Victor’s pounce audio to be muffled when jumping on the wooden planks above the Killer basement in the Slaughterhouse.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from hearing The Cannibal’s chainsaw rev if were looking away and further than 5 meters from him.

Archives

Fixed an issue with the challenge Spread The Sickness in Tome VII, now this challenge says “Injure a Survivor 6 time(s) with Vile Purge or Corrupt Purge as The Plague”

Other

Fixed an issue that could allow a custom game to be started with only one Killer and one spectator.

Various crash fixes

Switch Only

Fixed an issue where if a user disables cross-play they will be unable to load in the Springwood maps.

Windows Store Only

Fixed an issue that caused multiple assets to flicker

Japan Only

Fixed an issue with the information pop-up not showing up properly when Auric cells expired.

Known Issues

Xbox platforms only

Onboarding menu buttons stop working if switching user accounts. If this situation happens, closing the game and relaunching it should resolve it.

CHANGES FROM PTB

Balance:

Killer – The Nemesis

Zombies respawn every 45 seconds (was 30 seconds) when destroyed by Survivors.

Zombies spend a maximum of 1.5 seconds in idle before starting to patrol (was up to 3 seconds)

Zombie audio range extended to 6 meters (was 5 meters)

Zombies now shrink their collision when blinded, allowing survivors to move past them in small areas

Hitting a Contaminated survivor with Tentacle Strike increases Mutation Rate (the same amount as hitting a zombie)

Perk – Lethal Pursuer

Duration increased to 7/8/9 seconds (was 5/6/7 seconds)

Perk – Hysteria

Triggers when healthy survivors are is put into the injured state by any means (previously triggered only by basic attacks)

Cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 60 seconds)

Perk – Eruption

Triggers when survivors enter the dying state by any means (previously triggered only by basic attacks)

Cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 90 seconds)

Incapacitated duration increased to 12/14/16 seconds (was 10/12/14 seconds)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that could cause The Nemesis to have an incorrect movement speed after being pallet stunned while charging his tentacle attack.

Fixed an issue that could allow The Nemesis to gain power progress when cancelling a mori.

Fixed an issue that caused the add-on “Shattered S.T.A.R.S. Badge” to grant the wrong bonus zombie movement speed.

Fixed an issue that could allow zombies to hit Survivors while using the perk Dead Hard.

Fixed an issue that could cause an unreachable pallet to spawn in the exit gate in the Raccoon Police Department.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to become stuck in the police vehicle when escaping the trial in Raccoon Police Department.

Fixed an issue that could cause flashlight beams to briefly point in an incorrect direction when activated.

Fixed an issue that could cause a conflict between the generator auras from the perks Blast Mine and Repressed Alliance.

Fixed an issue that could allow survivors to bring vaccine and flashbangs out of the trial in custom matches.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when loading into swamp maps.

Fixed various collision issues in the Raccoon Police Department.

Fixed various issues with zombie AI and nav meshes.

Dead By Daylight is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to visit the official forums.

- This article was updated on:June 15th, 2021