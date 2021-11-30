Update 5.4.0 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s a list with all the fixes and changes added with this patch. This update is everything but small, the patch brings some changes to The Cenobite killer, besides the usual optimization, and bug fixes. This update also brings some new content that will mix the playing field and matches of all players. The new killer and survivor will keep players busy for a while, so if you were getting bored of the same survivors and killers, this update might make you go back to the title. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 5.4.0.

Dead by Daylight Update 5.4.0 Patch Notes

Features

Added a new Killer – The Artist Perks – Grim Embrace, Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance, and Hex: Pentimento

Added a new Survivor – Jonah Vasquez Perks – Overcome, Corrective Action, and Boon: Exponential

Added a new map – Eyrie of Crows

Loadout and Customization menus now have Page Markers Markers include the number of the page Markers can be directly selected to jump to the desired page

Added a New/Sale badge to the Store

Added Subtitles to the HUD Can be toggled in the options Only applies to in-game speech (just The Trickster at this time)



Content

Re-enabled location restriction when snuffing Boon totems

Updated the character portraits for Meg, Dwight, Adam, and Laurie.

Updated the character background images in the Character Info and Store menus for Quentin, Feng, Kate, David, Jake, Nea, Adam, Meg, and Dwight.

Added input prompts for the Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe, Styptic Agents, and Glass Beads add-ons

The Store DLC Purchase Popup now specifies the character associated with exclusive items

Cenobite Addon Update

Add-on – Liquified Gore Decreased solving time modifier to 1 second (was 2 seconds)

Add-on – Torture Pillar Decreased Chain Hunt activation time to 5 seconds (was 10 seconds)

Add-on – Larry’s Remains Decreased solving time modifier to 2 seconds (was 4 seconds)

Add-on – Chatterer’s Tooth Increased Undetectable status to duration 25 seconds (was 12 seconds)

Add-on – Engineer’s Fang Added effect: When hitting an injured Survivor with a possessed chain, only 1 additional chain will spawn

Add-on – Iridescent Lament Configuration Increased range to 24 meters (was 16 meters)



Dev Note: The Cenobite has been overperforming since he came to DbD. These addon changes are intended to bring his five best performing add-ons more in line to reduce his overall power, accompanied with a buff to his worst-performing addon.

Optimization

Optimized The Spirit’s performance

Dev Note: The Spirit has the largest impact on the performance of any Killer, technically speaking. These performance optimizations should help alleviate that on all platforms.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the broken Game Manual tab on the Tutorial screen.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to consume other survivors’ Clairvoyance perk.

Fixed an issue that caused blessing a totem not to disable Decisive Strike.

Fixed an issue that caused the Clairvoyance perk not to be deactivated when speared.

Fixed an issue that caused Boon Totem vignettes to disappear when moving between overlapping Boon ranges.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Boon Totem vignette to linger when the survivor who applied a Boon leaves the match.

Fixed an issue where skill checks would be absent when self-healing with the Self-Care or Boon: Circle of Healing.

Fixed an issue that may cause the sound notification for the 4th generator completed not to trigger.

Fixed an issue that may cause items, including medkits and toolboxes, with charge modifier add-ons to only apply 99% of their charge.

Fixed an issue that caused a hitch to occur at the end of vaults with the Legion.

Fixed an issue that caused Hag traps set in the Asylum’s entrance not to get triggered.

Fixed an issue that let The Nightmare place Dream Snares which would not be seen from below on top of stairs.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Afterpiece Tonic gas not to match the affected area when the bottle explodes high above ground level.

Fixed an issue that may cause survivors to be attacked by the Chain Hunt while they are solving the Lament Configuration.

Fixed an issue that caused a placeholder icon to be seen when affected by another player’s Leader perk.

Fixed an issue that caused a gun SFX to be heard when entering into the tally screen as The Deathslinger.

Fixed an issue that caused non-lethal interruptions not to grant progress towards the Quick Draw achievement.

Fixed an issue that may cause the camera in the Killer lobby to be off-center.

Fixed an issue that may cause a hitch to occur after vaulting when using the Lithe perk.

Fixed an issue that may cause a hitch to occur when unhooking a survivor or entering a closet.

Fixed an issue that may cause The Cannibal to lose the ability to use his power after getting stunned.

Fixed an issue that caused clients de-synchronizations after running in the main buildings of various maps (Yamaoka, Macmillan, Ironwork of Misery, Coal Tower).

Fixed an issue that caused archives progress to be shareable between different accounts by switching accounts in the main menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the end game music to stop playing after using the Legion’s Feral Frenzy.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mori music not to play for killers playing the Nemesis.

Fixed an issue that may cause the wrong VFX and SFX to play when a Hex Totem was destroyed by a survivor.

Fixed an issue that prevented a Gateway’s SFX from stopping after it is closed while playing against The Cenobite.

Fixed an issue that prevented Chainsaw SFX from playing after The Cannibal’s Tantrum impacts an object.

Fixed an issue that prevented repair SFX from playing when repairing generators in the Survivor tutorial.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to crawl into a corner near a totem to prevent being picked up by the Killer in the main building of Yamaoka Family Residence.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to get on top of some cars near the Azarov Office.

Fixed an issue that caused a crouching Survivor to get stuck near the stairs of one of the houses in Dead Dawg Saloon.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors and Killers to climb on top of a cart near the gallows of Dead Dawg Saloon.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be unable to walk through a doorway on RPD if the hatch spawned in that location.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors to not interact with one of the Nightmare’s clocks in the RPD map on XSX only.

Fixed an issue that caused the “health line” visual in The Nemesis’s power effect behind the Survivor HUD portraits to disappear.

Fixed an issue that caused players to remain stuck in the result screen after a game.

Fixed an issue that caused a wireframe to be visible on Survivors on some platforms.

Known Issues

There are missing Meat Barrels in the Thompson House Bathroom causing an invisible collision.

A couple of Trickster voiceover lines are not localized.

Type of currency (KWD) is displayed incorrectly on Windows Store

The New and Sale flags on the Store buttons do not properly disappear when clicking on the Store buttons.

Changes from PTB

Features

The Artist Extended power limitation zone around Hooked survivors to 10 meters (was 8 meters) Swarmed Survivors who contact an idle Dire Crow will now have their Repel action reset (previously, it would damage the Survivor)



Dev Note: These changes were made to help reduce The Artist’s power to shut down unhooking, and also to make her less oppressive during short loops by giving the survivor a counterplay option.

Perks Grim Embrace Generator blocking increased to 30/35/40 seconds (was 20/25/30 seconds) Obsession aura reveal increased to 5 seconds (was 4 seconds) Hex: Pentimento Perk effects now line up with the description text properly



Dev Note: On the PTB, Hex: Pentimento would trigger the healing speed debuff first and then the repair speed debuff second, while the description listed them in the opposite order. The perk description is now correct, and the repair speed debuff is first followed by the healing speed debuff second.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Burning Candle and Torture Pillar had the same bonus. The Candle is now 3 seconds and the Pillar is 6 seconds.

Fixed an issue where Engineer’s Fang’s text was not correct.

Fixed an issue that prevented the killer from damaging the generator in the killer tutorial.

Fixed an issue that caused the first generator in the survivor tutorial to start at 0% progress.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a crash when playing the tutorial bot match.

Fixed an issue that caused previously purchased Stranger Things cosmetics to be missing.

Fixed an issue that caused the graphics resolution setting to reset to 100% every time the player relaunches the client.

Fixed an issue where The Artist could spawn Crows during a cooldown when lagging

Fixed an issue where incorrect text was displayed in the tooltips for The Artist and Jonah Vasquez

Fixed an issue where a flying Bird of Torment would be unable to pass through some windows or over small obstacles

Fixed an issue where the Darkest Ink add-on would not be applied when the crows are swarming a survivor

Fixed an issue where a Bird of Torment would continue past a survivor who was just unhooked or in the process of being unhooked

Fixed an issue where the Corrective Action perk incorrectly consumes tokens when an assisting survivor succeeds in a skill check

Fixed an issue where an audio reminder about firing a Bird of Torment is played even though it had been already fired

Fixed an issue where the Matias’ Baby Shoes Add-on would not properly reveal survivors

Fixed an issue where crows would not be applied to a survivor exiting a locker or reapplied near another infected survivor

Fixed an issue where Birds of Torment could not be spawned in some more enclosed spaces

Fixed an issue where Birds of Torment would not follow the slope along with some inclined floors or stairs

Fixed an issue where killer charms would be clipping through certain hooks

Fixed an issue where Birds of Torment could not be consistently dissipated with a flashlight

Fixed an issue where Corrective Action would incorrectly apply to failed skill checks on co-op interactions other than healing or repairing

Fixed an issue where a survivor’s recovery bar or self-healing bars would not turn red while slowed down by Hex Pentimento

Fixed an issue with Hex Pentimento where the survivors would become cursed when the killer rekindles a totem

Fixed an issue where a Hex Totem would have both the Boon and Hex flame effects when cleansed, rekindled, and subsequently blessed

Fixed an issue where equipping Grim Embrace would show blocked generators with a red aura

Fixed an issue where the incorrect cooldown times are displayed when equipping the Festering Carrion add-on

Fixed an issue when The Artist fires a Bird of Torment just before the time runs out makes it impossible to attack or interact with anything

Fixed an issue when using the killer Add-on Severed Hands where a survivor with a swarm of crows can spread the crows to survivors lying dead on the ground

Fixed an issue where Corrective Action incorrectly assisted with skill checks forced by perks or add-ons

Fixed an issue where a survivor’s recovery speed would double when in range of two Totems blessed with the Boon: Exponential perk

Fixed an issue with The Artist were firing a Bird of Torment at a survivor in a locker would not cause that survivor to be revealed with Killer Instincts

Fixed an issue where the Overcharge killer perk progress penalty is not applied when a survivor fails an Overcharge skill check

Fixed a crash that could happen when the Starstruck cooldown is done

Fixed a crash where The Artist’s Garden of Rot add-on would crash at the start of a trial

Fixed an issue where the Overcome perk would activate when becoming downed instead of just injured

Fixed an issue where The Artist would not get stunned by a pallet when placing a Dire Crow

Fixed an issue where the Severed Tongue add-on would not apply for the correct amount of time

Fixed an issue with the Thick Tar addon where Survivors would not receive visual feedback that their Repel action was slowed

Fixed an issue where survivors may not be hit by a Dire Crow that spawned overlapping with them

Fixed an issue where the damage done by The Artist’s Dire Crow would not count towards the Chaser emblem

Fixed an issue where Hex: Plaything affects only one survivor

Fixed an issue with the Corrective Action perk not adding tokens for great skill checks after having used a toolbox with the Brand New Part add-on

Fixed an issue where a Blast Mine detonation on a generator would not dispel a swarm of crows on a nearby survivor

Fixed an issue where Hex: The Third Seal does not apply Blindness to survivors damaged by a Dire Crow

Fixed an issue when The Artist launching a Bird of Torment does not consume a token of Play with your Food

Fixed an issue where the Coup de Grace perk receives extra tokens when the last generator is repaired

Fixed an issue where the “Out isn’t an option” challenge can be completed by disconnecting from a trial

Fixed a lighting issue with reflections, sky, and colors.

Besides the many bug fixes and changes to the game, the biggest addition this time is the new killer. A new map called Eyrie of Crows was also added. All in all, this patch is going to mix things up for new and veteran players.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Dead by Daylight website.