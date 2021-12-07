Update 5.4.1 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Dead by Daylight fans have been very lucky this past year, the developers have released many content additions; adding new killers, survivors, maps, and more. This update did not come with any new additions, but this does not mean it is not important. This patch will bring lots of fixes to the game, increasing its quality and solving some annoying issues players have been dealing with in the last couple of updates. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 5.4.1.

Dead by Daylight Update 5.4.1 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the Crow Food archive challenge not to gain progress.

Fixed an issue that caused the Sprint & Slash archive challenge not to gain progress.

Fixed an issue that caused the Beast Awakens archive challenge not to gain progress.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to surpass the Blight turn rate limits by using frame rate limiting software.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to complete the opening of the hatch when put into a dying state.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Oni and Spirit’s hair to disappear during the intro pan.

Fixed an issue that caused The Artist’s Crows’ aura to remain visible after downing a Survivor who was repelling crows.

Fixed an issue that caused the damaging crows not to be counted as protective hits.

Fixed an issue that caused Corrective Action not to consume a token when another Survivor failed a skill check.

Fixed an issue that caused the New and Sale badges to not disappear after clicking the Store buttons.

Fixed an issue that prevented the killer player from hearing a boon totem being blessed.

Fixed an issue that prevented the boon totem blessing SFX from looping correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented Survivors to be picked up at a corner near the Exit Gates in Autohaven Wreckers.

Fixed an issue that caused missing Thai accents and punctuation in the Subtitles Settings text.

Fixed several texts exceeding the button size in the Game Manual in some languages.

Fixed an issue with the hook 3D model remaining visible in Play as Killer when switching from an empty charm slot to a Killer cosmetic slot in the Lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused the spotlight to be delayed when fully repairing a short pole or yellow generator.

Fixed an issue that cause the black ink VFX to be missing from the survivor’s eyes and mouth when getting Mori’ed by the Artist.

Fixed an issue that caused Coup de Grace to get too many tokens.

All in all, this patch will make a lot of players happy. For many, these kinds of issues are meaningless, but they can seriously hinder the players’ experience if they are happening all the time. Some problems regarded player achievements, so now they should be able to unlock all the achievements with no problem.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Dead by Daylight website.