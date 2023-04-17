Dead Island 2 Characters & Abilities – All Playable Slayers

Image: Deep Silver

Are you wondering who all playable Dead Island 2 characters are and their abilities? Slayers are the playable characters you can choose from at the start of the game. However, you cannot swap between Slayers midgame and must start over if you don’t like your chosen character. Understanding each character is extremely important, so we have broken them all down to make your decision easier.

All Playable Slayers in Dead Island 2

There are a total of six playable Slayers in Dead Island 2. Each Slayer has two innate abilities that change their playstyle. These innate abilities cannot be gained or used by other Slayers.

Amy

Image: Deep Silver

Amy is excellent at trapping and killing zombies that she isolates away from the horde due to her Relief Pitcher and Divide and Conquer innate abilities.

Relief Pitcher: Amy regains stamina when hitting a zombie with a weapon throw.

Amy regains when hitting a zombie with a weapon throw. Divide and Conquer: Amy gets a minor damage boost when she attacks isolated zombies.

Bruno

Image: Deep Silver

Bruno is an excellent character for those who like to play stealth and have a quick exit if overwhelmed by zombies due to his Backstab and Rapid Reprisal innate abilities.

Backstab: Bruno gets a moderate damage boost when attacking zombies from behind.

Bruno gets a when attacking zombies from behind. Rapid Reprisal: Boost Bruno’s agility and heavy attack charges when he attacks with a block or dodge.

Carla

Image: Deep Silver

Carla is a fantastic damage dealing tank because she receives a boost when being close to and damaged by a horde of zombies because of her Mosh Pit and Dig Deep innate abilities.

Mosh Pit: Carla gets a minor damage boost when close to multiple zombies.

Carla gets a when close to multiple zombies. Dig Deep: Carla gets a moderate toughness boost while her health is critical.

Dani

Image: Deep Silver

Dani makes for a great brawler as she thrives in the middle of a zombie horde due to her Thunderous and Bloodlust innate abilities.

Thunderous: Dani’s heavy attacks trigger a forceful explosion on impact.

Dani’s trigger a forceful explosion on impact. Bloodlust: Dani regains health when slaying multiple zombies in quick succession.

Jacob

Image: Deep Silver

Jacob is another viable Brawler character, like Dani, because he becomes more powerful the more he attacks due to his Frenzy and Critical Gains inmate abilities.

Frenzy: Jacob gets a stackable minor damage boost when attacking in quick succession.

Jacob gets a stackable when attacking in quick succession. Critical Gains: Jacob gets a moderate critical damage boost while his stamina is low. Critical hits regain stamina.

Ryan

Image: Deep Silver

Ryan makes for another fantastic Tank character, like Carla, because he is buffed from his Retaliation and Seesaw innate abilities when using Defensive abilities.

Retaliation: Ryan gets a moderate force boost when using block or dodge to avoid an attack.

Ryan gets a when using to avoid an attack. Seesaw: Ryan regains health each time he knocks down a zombie.

You and your friends can build the ultimate zombie-slaying team now that you know who all six Dead Island 2 Slayers are and their innate abilities.

