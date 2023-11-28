Death Must Die Tier List: All Characters Ranked From Worst to Best

Image: Realm Archive

With many games and playstyles, Death Must Die is a game that you can play for a long time. However, since there are many characters to choose from, it is only natural that some will be considered the worst while others will be mentioned as the best in the game.

That being said, although this might end up being a matter of opinion, I decided to come up with a list ranking all characters in the game from Worst to Best and explaining what makes them good or bad.

The Best and Worst Characters in Death Must Die

Avoron the Knight

Avoron is your initial character in Death Must Die. He’s a melee unit with an Arc attack. Avoron can only equip heavy armor, making him a tank-like character. However, due to his lack of versatility and ranged attacks, he ranks at the bottom of our list.

Merris the Sorceress

Merris is the only character in Death Must Die who has basic ranged attacks. While her ranged attacks should be a significant advantage, she doesn’t have a good enough defense to stay alive without much difficulty. She can wear light armor and her ranged attack can be enhanced with various upgrades. However, she requires more effort and skill to play effectively compared to higher-ranked characters.

Nixi the Assassin

Nixi is a melee character with attacks that have a long reach and can hit multiple targets. She uses light armor and prioritizes mobility and evasion over defense. Her ability to strike multiple targets and her emphasis on evasion makes her superior to Merris and Avoron.

Kront the Barbarian

Kront is another melee character. Although he is somewhat similar to Avoron, Kront has ways to damage in an area of effect, which is quite an advantage and allows him to be placed higher on the list. Kront is also very tanky, but he can only equip heavy armor. It doesn’t work as a drawback, though.

Skadi the Warrior

Skadi is a very good all-rounder with a large melee arc attack. Although Skadi can only wear medium armor and can’t withstand as many attacks as the most durable characters, medium armor will be more than enough. Since this hero performs well in all areas, don’t expect Skadi to excel in any specific characteristic. On the other hand, there won’t be any situation that is too difficult for you to manage.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023