Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock all Stages

Are you wondering how to unlock all stages in Vampire Survivors so you can get all of the game’s secret characters? This guide will discuss how a stage works, the different game modes, and how to unlock every stage. You will beat every stage in no time!

How to Unlock all Stages in Vampire Survivors

To unlock every stage in Vampire Survivors, you must first understand how to complete a stage and the four game modes you can unlock.

Completing a Stage

You will complete a stage after surviving for 30-minutes. After this time mark, Death will begin appearing every minute to kill you. You will be rewarded with 500 coins for surviving a stage plus an additional 600 coins if you have extra revives left.

Game Modes

There are four game modes in Vampire Survivors you can toggle on or off:

Hyper Mode: Increases the speed of your character and the spawn rate of enemies on the stage

Hurry Mode: The Clock Speed of a chosen stage is doubled, meaning the game clock will reach certain timed events in half the time

Inverse Mode: The layout of a chosen stage is upside down, and some visual changes are made

Endless Mode: When you hit the 30-minute mark, you will no longer be chased by Death. Instead, the enemy spawn will restart to minute 0. Enemies are buffed, and your survivor is debuffed with every cycle

Here is how you unlock all stages of the game:

Stage 1 – Mad Forest: Unlocked by Default

Stage 2 – Inlaid Library: Reach level 20 in Mad Forest

Stage 3 – Dairy Plant: Reach Level 40 in Inlaid Library

Stage 4 – Gallow Tower: Reach level 50 in Dairy Plant

Stage 5 – Cappella Magna: Unlock after completing Holy Forbidden. You can enter this map for the first time by experiencing the Lunar Eclipse in Moongolow.

Hidden Ground – Holy Forbidden: Reach 15 minutes using a non-secret character in Moongolow

Bonus – Il Molise: Unlock Hyper Mode for one Normal stage

Bonus – Moongolow: Unlock Hyper Mode for four Normal stages

Challenge – Green Acres: Unlock Hyper Mode for two stages (of any kind)

Challenge – The Bone Zone: Unlock Hyper Mode for three Normal stages

Challenge – Boss Rash: Unlock Hyper Mode for all five Normal stages

Eudaimonia Machine: Collect all 12 relics located throughout the various stages of Vampire Survivors

