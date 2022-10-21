Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock all Secret Characters

There are currently 40 Vampire Survivors characters available to play. Fifteen of those are secret characters that you can unlock for even more fun! We explain exactly how to unlock all secret characters in Vampire Survivors. The secret characters you unlock are often very powerful or will provide additional challenges during your runs. In addition, all secret characters pay tribute to characters from other games, often in funny ways.

How to Unlock all Secret Characters in Vampire Survivors

There are currently 15 secret characters in Vampire Survivors that you can unlock using two methods: Completing Objectives in Stages or casting a Spell in the Secrets Menu.

Secrets Menu

The Secrets Menu is unlocked after you collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane relic from the Bone Zone stage. Casting a Spell means entering a specific phrase in the Secrets Menu screen. You have 30 seconds to enter the next character in the phrase for the game to recognize the unlock. You can type with your keyboard or select each letter with the pointer when using a mouse or controller.

Avatar Infernas

Unlock via stage objectives:

Clear the Eudaimonia M stage Enter Inlaid Library having Inverse Mode toggled on Start or obtain Peachone and Ebony Wings. Do not evolve these weapons. Head right and go past the Gold Ring until you see the Trickster by a piano Kill the Trickster Interact with the piano based on the notes shown by the flying birds Open coffins until you find a boss You can now unlock Avatar Infernas for 666

Unlock Avatar in the Secrets menu:

Cast the “kalvasflam” spell.

Cosmo

To unlock Cosmo, you must satisfy the following in-game requirements:

You must have already collected the Yellow Sign. Unlock Zi’Assunta Belpaese by opening her coffin Start Cappella Magna with 0 eggs (toggling off doesn’t count) Collect Peachone and Ebony Wings Go north until you reach a balcony where a Nduja Fritta Tanto is found You can collect Cosmo after collecting the Nduja Fritta You can purchase Cosmo for 666 after unlocking

Unlock Cosmo in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “lhovistoio” spell. The first letter is a lowercase “L” as in Larry.

Exdash Exiviiq

You must quickly type “x-x1viiq” in the Main Menu or cast it as a Spell in the Secrets menu. You also have a TotalCollected/65535 chance to unlock Exdash every time you pick up a Little Clover. TotalCollected is the number of Little Clovers you have collected on your current save file.

Gains Boros

Unlock Gains in The Bone Zone:

After spawning in The Bone Zone, head north until you find a ring of flowers. Stay in the ring of flowers for 10 seconds. You will hear a jingle and see the ring disappear You can purchase Gains for 666 after unlocking

Unlock Gains in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “highfive” spell.

Gyorunton

Unlock Gyorunton in Boss Rash:

You will unlock Gyorunton after survivor Boss Rash with only one weapon for 15 minutes. You can purchase Gyorunton for 5,000 after unlocking

Unlock Gyorunton in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “secondevolution” spell.

Leda

Unlock Leda in the Gallo Tower stage:

Head south from the stage’s starting location As you approach her, the stage will darken until a beam of light is on your Survivor You will hear a jingle after you defeat her, indicating she has been unlocked You can purchase her for 666 after unlocking her

Unlock Leda in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme” spell

Boon Marrabbio

To unlock Boon, you must satisfy the following in-game requirements:

Collect 100 Floor Chickens Collect the Yellow Sign Play the Mad Forest stage after removing the Skull O’Maniac and Pummarola stage items Pies will lead you to a boss You will hear a jingle after defeating the boss, indicating Boon has been unlocked You can purchase him for 666 after unlocking him

Unlock Boon in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “fettinepanate” spell

Mask of the Red Death

You will unlock the Mask of the Red Death character after killing Death:

Death spawns every minute after the stage time limit has been met You can purchase him for 666 after unlocking him

Unlock Red Death in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “ablasphemousmockery” spell

Minnah Mannarah

To unlock Minnah, you must satisfy the following in-game requirements:

Collect the Yellow Sign Collect the cheese from the Dairy Plant stage located Northwest of the starting point Defeat all seven of the werewolves that spawn You will hear a jingle after defeating the boss, indicating Boon has been unlocked You can purchase her for 666 after unlocking her

Unlock Minnah in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “foldinthecheese” spell

missingN▯

To unlock missingN▯ , you must satisfy the following in-game requirements:

Collect the Yellow Sign Start the Green Acres stage with both Hyper and Hurry modes on Head south 18 tilesets Head west 18 tilesets The stage will change drastically, and you will see enemies with giant winged eyes Kill 128 of them to unlock missingN▯

Unlock missingN▯ in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “rightninetyseven” spell

Peppino

Unlock Peppino on the Il Molise stage:

Heal the plants using Celestial Dusting Once you have healed them for 100,000 health, you will hear a jingle, indicating you have unlocked Peppino

Unlock Peppino using the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “pinociampino” spell

Random

Unlock Random while playing any normal stage:

Open the coffin for a second time You can purchase random for 5000 after unlocking

Unlock Random using the Secrets Menu

Cast the “igottagettotheedgeofsoul” spell

Smith IV

Unlock Smith using the Main Menu:

Unlock Exdash Unlock Toastie Type spam in the Main Menu Once the 30-second timer starts: Go to the character selection screen and “enter spam” Go to the stage selection and “enter spam” Start a run and enter “humbug” Smith will now be playable

Unlock Smith in the Secrets Menu:

Cast the “maybeimastallion” spell

Toastie

To unlock Toastie, you must satisfy the following in-game requirements:

Unlock Exdash using the Main Menu code Defeat the Drowner, Stalker, or Trickster Press your down arrow key (it must be the actual down arrow key) while one of the above three is onscreen You will hear a jingle indicating you have unlocked Toastie

Unlock Soastie in the Secrets Menu:

Unlock Exdash using the Main Menu Code Cast the “tramezzini” spell

Big Trouser

Unlock Big Trouser on the Moongolow stage:

Collect and level all 16 stage items to their max Exit the stage after all items have been leveled fully You can purchase Trouser for 5000 after unlocking him

Unlock Trouser in the Secrets Menus:

Cast the “earrivatolarrotino” spell

Learn how to unlock Endless Mode to test these secret characters’ abilities!

Vampire Survivors is available on PC through Steam and Xbox Game Pass.