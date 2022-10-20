Vampire Survivors is officially out today and there are new relics to collect like Gracia’s Mirror and new modes to play like the Inverse Mode. Thanks to the Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch, new and returning players have a lot to unlock and grind towards. Here is how to unlock Gracia’s Mirror and the Inverse Mode in Vampire Survivors.

How to Obtain Gracia’s Mirror and Unlock Inverse Mode in Vampire Survivors

Obtaining Gracia’s Mirror and unlocking the Inverse Mode are one and the same. By getting Gracia’s Mirror, you unlock the Inverse Mode. So, the question is how do you get Gracia’s Mirror in Vampire Survivors?

To get Gracia’s Mirror in Vampire Survivors, you need to collect all the relics in the game. Whether you play it in Twitch Mode or not, you need to get all 11 relics to unlock the secret stage called Eudaimonia M.

Once you arrive at Eudaimonia M, talk to the divine entity. After getting the choice between “Too Hard” or “Too Easy,” you need to pick the “Too Easy” option. Upon choosing “Too Easy,”, you’ll unlock Gracia’s Mirror.

The best part about getting Gracia’s Mirror is that you can now choose to play the Inverse Mode of Vampire Survivors whenever you want. The Inverse Mode gives you a +200% gold bonus and a +20% luck bonus. However, enemy health gets a +200% bonus in this mode.

Do you have what it takes to survive ten minutes in the Vampire Survivors Inverse Mode? The only way to find out is to unlock all the relics, get the Gracia’s Mirror, and play the Inverse Mode for yourself.

If you are looking for more Vampire Survivors tips and tricks, head over to our Vampire Survivors page for more. Whatever you’re looking for, we are bound to have a helpful guide for you there.

Vampire Survivors is available now on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.