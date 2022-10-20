The Vampire Survivors 1.0 content update has arrived with many goodies like Endless Mode, Twitch integration, UI tweaks, and new achievements. Endless Mode was the most requested feature from the game’s player base, and it is finally here! Look no further, as we have all the details you need on how to unlock Endless Mode. How long will your Endless Mode run times compare to other Vampire Survivors?

How to Unlock Endless Mode in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Endless Mode, you must obtain the Seventh Trumpet from the Eudaimonia M stage.

How to Unlock the Eudimonia M Stage

To unlock the Eudimonia M stage, you must obtain all relics from the game. Here is a complete list of Relics:

Ars Gouda

Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane

Glass Vizard

Golden Egg

Great Gospel

Grim Grimoire

Magic Banger

Milky Way Map

Mindbender

Sorceress’ Tears

Yellow Sign

How to Get The Seventh Trumpet

Once you have unlocked the Eudaimonia M stage, you can unlock the Seventh Trumpet. After entering the stage, you will be asked, “Tell us thy path. Hast thou struggled… or hast thou walked with ease?” by the Director.

You will be given two options “Too Easy” or “Too Hard.” Pick the “Too Hard” answer, and you will be granted the Seventh Trumpet! If you have already picked the “Too Easy” option to unlock another relic, you will need to enter any stage with every option selected, leave it, and reenter it again. After that, you will gain access to the second option.

How Does Endless Mode Work?

Here is how Endless Mode works:

The Reaper won’t spawn at the final minute.

Reaching the final minute of a stage will make the enemy waves restart from minute 0, completing a “cycle.”

Enemies gain 100% of their base Max Health per cycle.

Enemies’ spawn frequency and amount are increased by 50% per cycle.

Enemies deal 25% more damage per cycle. The player’s max damage cap is diminished by 1 per cycle.

The merchant respawns every cycle and sells “+1 Revival” instead of Golden Eggs.

Don’t forget that Vampire Survivors plays amazingly on the Steam Deck!

Vampire Survivors is available on PC through Steam and Xbox Game Pass.