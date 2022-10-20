Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock Eudaimonia M Stage

A new update is available for Vampire Survivors, and along with it came a brand new stage. Players can only access Eudaimonia M Stage by receiving relics from all other stages currently in the game. If you are having trouble finding all these relics, look no further, as we will explain which stage has each relic so you can unlock Eudaimonia M Stage. Also, continue reading as we will detail what bonuses you get for each relic.

How to Unlock Eudaimonia M Stage in Vampire Survivors

To unlock the Eudaimonia M stage in Vampire Survivors, you have to find all of the relics in the game. You can see a full list of Vampire Survivor relics below.

All Relics in Vampire Survivors

Find all these relics at the corresponding locations to officially unlock the new stage. Each relic will show on your map with a green arrow.

Ars Gouda – Dairy Plant

– Dairy Plant Milky Way Map – Dairy Plant

– Dairy Plant Grim Grimoire – Inlaid Library

– Inlaid Library Magic Banger – Challenge stage “Green Acres.”

– Challenge stage “Green Acres.” Sorceress Tears – South of Gallo Tower

– South of Gallo Tower Golden Egg – Buy from Merchant in Moonglow

– Buy from Merchant in Moonglow Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane – The Bone Zone

– The Bone Zone Randomazzo – Gallo Tower

– Gallo Tower Glass Vizard – Sold by the merchant in Moonglow

– Sold by the merchant in Moonglow Yellow Sign – Found in secret level Holy Forbidden

– Found in secret level Holy Forbidden Mindbender – Granted to players for filling 100 entries in their collection.

– Granted to players for filling 100 entries in their collection. Great Gospel – Dropped by the final enemy in Cappella Magna.

Relic Bonuses

Ars Gouda – Unlocks Bestiary in your main menu.

– Unlocks Bestiary in your main menu. Milky Way Map – Grants you access to all maps for any stage you are in.

– Grants you access to all maps for any stage you are in. Grim Grimoire – Unlocks the Grimoire from the pause menu.

– Unlocks the Grimoire from the pause menu. Magic Banger – Permanently allows you to change the music when selecting a stage.

– Permanently allows you to change the music when selecting a stage. Sorceress Tears – Unlock Hurry Mode for every stage.

– Unlock Hurry Mode for every stage. Golden Egg – Used to increase one stat of your choice.

– Used to increase one stat of your choice. Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane – Permanently unlocks the secret menu.

– Permanently unlocks the secret menu. Randomazzo – Unlocks Arcanas, which provide you with certain buffs in each stage.

– Unlocks Arcanas, which provide you with certain buffs in each stage. Glass Vizard – Unlocks the merchant for every stage.

– Unlocks the merchant for every stage. Yellow Sign – Permanently allows you to detect hidden items in all stages.

– Permanently allows you to detect hidden items in all stages. Mindbender – Unlocks cosmetic options and increases the number of weapons you are allowed to carry.

– Unlocks cosmetic options and increases the number of weapons you are allowed to carry. Great Gospel – Unlocks the game mechanic “Limit Break.”

Now you can find all those relics to unlock the Eudaimonia M Stage. It’s perfect because you even get neat little perks while finding them! Feel free to check out all the patch notes on our site. The developer even added a new Twitch mode, so make sure to check that out as well.

Vampire Survivors is available now on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2022