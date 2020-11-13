Is Demon’s Souls Coming to Xbox Series X?

Demon’s Souls first appeared on the PlayStation 3 in 2009 and quickly became the reference point for challenging mainstream games. Sony kept the inaugural Souls installment exclusive to their platform despite the series later moving on to more platforms with the Dark Souls trilogy. Now Demon’s Souls is making a harrowing return as an equally gorgeous and grim remake, prepared to enrage a whole new generation of players on a new generation of consoles.

With From Software’s other succeeding works — Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and the upcoming Elden Ring — all spanning multiple platforms, the question remains: will the Demon’s Souls remake finally break free of its PlayStation shackles and release on the Xbox Series X?

The answer, at least at the moment, is no. The Demon’s Souls PS5 remake announcement was accompanied by the text, “Not available on other consoles for a limited time.” That message has since been removed in a reuploaded announcement trailer and written off by Sony has human error. While Sony and Bluepoint Games, a developer close to PlayStation behind Demon’s Souls on PS5, refuse to acknowledge the game’s existence on Microsoft’s console, it’s hard to believe there isn’t a future where Xbox players have an opportunity to get in on the punishing action. This situation is sounding more like “when,” not “if.”

However, that is purely speculation at this point. Without a definitive answer on the existence, or lack thereof, of timed exclusivity on PS5, we are left with only the news that the Demon’s Souls remake is a next gene Sony exclusive and will remain so for the foreseeable future.