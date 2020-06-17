Desperados III – How to Use Cheats – Full Cheat Codes List

Desperados III can be a difficult game, but like most video games, there are ways to make the game much easier. If you’re stuck on a level or just want to breeze through the game to experience the story of Desperados III, then you can use cheats to make things a little easier for yourself. Cheat codes are available on all three platforms, but the method of enabling them is a bit different depending on where you’re playing Desperados III. There isn’t exactly a cheat menu buried in the options somewhere, either. These are good old fashioned cheat codes that require button combinations to activate. This is how to use cheat codes in Desperados III.

How to Enable Cheats in Desperados III

To enable cheat codes in Desperados III on PC, simply type “honorless” in the in-game options menu. If you’re playing on Xbox One, then input the following button combination while at the options menu: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, RB. If you’re playing on PS4, input the following button combination while at the options menu: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1. After inputting the correct phrase or button combination, cheats will be enabled. Cheat codes cannot be enabled until you’ve completed the tutorial mission, however, so make sure you at least play through the game’s first level before you attempt to enable cheats. If you cheat during a mission, your results screen will brand you as a cheater, and you will not be able to earn the optional badges for each level.

Desperados III Full PC Cheat Codes List

Unlock All Levels – takethetrain ( type in the in-game options menu )

– takethetrain ( ) Enable Immortality – END

– END Disable Immortality – POS1

– POS1 Enable Invisibility – Page Down

– Page Down Disable Invisibility – Page Up

– Page Up Teleport to Cursor Location – F10

– F10 Kills Any Character the Cursor Hovers Over – Delete

Desperados III Full PS4/Xbox One Cheat Code List