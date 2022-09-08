Destiny 2 BxR-55 Battler God Roll: Best Perks for PVE and PVP

The BxR-55 Battler is an awesome Pulse Rifle that many players are pursuing in the latest update of Destiny 2. It’s a subtle nod to Halo’s equally powerful Battle Rifle, and for those that want to bring that taste of Halo to their Destiny 2 loadout, finding htis weapon’s god roll will be the first and possibly most important step. Here are the best perks for the BxR-55 Battler.

BxR-55 Battler Best Perks for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2

Being in the secondary slot in Destiny 2, the BxR-55 Battler is an Energy weapon that deals Solar damage even though it utilizes primary ammo. This makes it great for holding onto loads of ammo that also has a damage type. The scope is always like an ACOG sight that zooms in like a battle rifle from Halo.

The legendary PR-55 frame, which comes with every roll, increases accuracy, stability, and targeting while hip firing – this is to make it feel more like the battle rifle from Halo.

The BxR-55 Battler God Roll for PvE

The BxR-55 Battler already is a great weapon no matter what roll you get in PvE, but the right perks can make this go from good to amazing fast. Here are the best perks to get:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Handling +10, Recoil +30)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +10)

Perk 1: Demolitionist

Perk 2: Blunt Execution Rounds

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Major Spec

The BxR-55 Battler God Roll for PvP

For PvP, it will be very similar to the PvE god roll but with some different mod choices and a different Perk 1. This will get the recoil down to win more gunfights:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Handling +10, Recoil +30)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +10)

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Blunt Execution Rounds

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

These are some of the best rolls you can get for the BxR-55 Battler. Have a better idea? Let us know! Head over to our Twitter now to discuss.

