Destiny 2 – Cornerstone Quest for Tower Obelisk

Chances are, you need to complete the Destiny 2 Cornerstone quest to unlock the Tower Obelisk because you want to participate in the Empyrean Foundation community event. Right on, Guardian, glad you can help.

To begin the Cornerstone quest, go to the Tower hangar to speak with Saint-14. Choose the Cornerstone quest option to begin the first quest step, Some Assembly Required.

Note: While you’re here, I recommend you also pick up the quest, Tribute to the Colonies (if you haven’t already), because completing the Cornerstone quest will cut down the time it takes to finish the Tribute to the Colonies quest.

Some Assembly Required Quest Step

If you haven’t already completed the Tribute to the Colonies quest, it’s recommended that you focus on that objective for the Cornerstone quest since you will tackle and unlock some of the objectives in this quest by completing that one first. That being said, you will need to collect the following for the Some Assembly Required quest step: 10 Crucial Fallen Components. 10 Crucial Cabal Components. 10 Crucial Vex Components.

The Public Events that are completed for the Tribute to the Colonies quest offer the most efficient progress.

When you have all of the required parts, go back to the Tower hangar and speak with Saint-14, who will give you an Obelisk to place in The Tower.

Complete Delivery Pending and Activate the Tower Obelisk