Destiny 2 – How to Get Monte Carlo Exotic Auto Rifle

The Monte Carlo originally made its debut as a PlayStation exclusive Exotic weapon in the original Destiny way back in 2014, but now it has returned in all its glory to Destiny 2 with the release of the Shadowkeep expansion. Sadly, there isn’t a predetermined way to get the Monte Carlo because it’s only available as a random drop. There isn’t any associated Exotic quest and there isn’t any Pinnacle quest to grind for this weapon. It’s just good old RNG for this one.

How to Get Monte Carlo

As we stated before, the Monte Carlo can only be obtained in Destiny 2 as a random Exotic drop. Exotic gear is the rarest of the rare in Destiny, so you’re going to have to get really lucky to get the Monte Carlo. Thankfully, Season of Dawn brought some much-appreciated tweaks to Exotic engrams that will make getting the weapon much easier for longtime Destiny 2 players. Now, every Exotic engram you get will act as an Isochronal engram, meaning it will give you an Exotic you don’t already have. If you already have a vault stuffed with Destiny 2 exotics, you have a much higher chance of getting the Monte Carlo from an engram than someone who is just starting out.

Fortunately, you don’t have to just sit around and hope an Exotic engram falls into your lap. There are some ways to guarantee an Exotic, although they take a ton of time and effort. Xur is going to be the easiest method. Every Friday, find him and fork over the 97 Legendary Shards for an Exotic engram. It’s still random which Exotic you get, but at least you can roll the dice every week this way. Your other best bet is going to be leveling up your Season Pass. The Season Pass gives Exotic engrams at certain ranks, and while it can take a long time to level up, it beats hoping you’re lucky enough to get one after an activity.

Hopefully, you won’t have to wait too long to get your own Monte Carlo. If you’re super unlucky with getting Exotic engrams, then just work on your Season Pass and visit Xur every weekend. It might not happen on your first try, but it’s bound to happen sometime.