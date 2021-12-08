Bungie’s 30th Anniversary celebration has begun in Destiny 2 and with it the release of a pack in Destiny which offers a whole bunch of goodies. One of those highly coveted items in the new update is the Thorn Armor. In this guide we’ll explain exactly what you need to do to get the Thorn Armor in Destiny 2.

How to Get Thorn Armor Destiny 2

In order to get the Thorn Armor in Destiny 2 you’re going to need to play the new dungeon in the 30th Anniversary Pack. This can be found in the Cosmodrome area and is called the Grasp of Avarice. Like other Raids/Dungeons there are random drops in the Grasp of Avarice so there may be a bit of grinding involved to get the Thorn Armor. Since there are multiple pieces, you might have to play it a few times to get a complete set of this highly sought after armor set.

Good news is that you can bring some friends. This is a cooperative dungeon that allows up to three players and has a recommended power level of 1310. The Grasp of Avarice can be found in the Cosmodrome area at the top of the map near Skywatch. You’ll need to complete this at least once already to get other rewards out of the way, like the Gjallarhorn.

If you’re familiar with the Cosmodrome the Grasp of Avarice is going to be located where the old loot cave was in the original Destiny game.

So while it may take a little bit of luck on your side to get the full set of Thorn Armor, that’s everything you need to know about getting this armor set in Destiny 2.