Destiny 2: How to Unlock Arc 3.0 Fragments and Grenades

The new season of Destiny 2 is here and we finally have Arc 3.0. You do not need the season pass to get this updated subclass; every Guardian will have access to it. That said, like Void 3.0 and Solar 3.0, it won’t come with all of its Grenades and fragments already unlocked. Here’s how to unlock the Fragments and Grenades for Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2.

How to Unlock Arc 3.0 Grenades and Fragments

Since Solar 3.0 and Void 3.0 were unlocked this way, once you have downloaded the new Destiny 2 season and have launched into a server, all you need to do is talk to Ikora Rey in the Tower. Though she is the Warlock Vanguard, she is the person to talk to for all Guardian classes to upgrade their subclasses.

While talking with Ikora Rey, you’ll need to choose Arc 3.0 when growing your light. Solar 3.0 and Void 3.0 will be there as well. Now that you are in the Arc 3.0 screen, you can use Glimmer to purchase all of the Grenades and Fragments available. Each Guardian has different Grenades and Fragments at their disposal.

All Arc 3.0 Buffs and Debuffs in Destiny 2

Now that you know how to get all of the Arc 3.0 Fragments and Grenades, here are a few of the buffs and debuffs that have been added specifically for Arc 3.0. They are Amplified, Speed Boost, Blind, and Jolt.

Amplified – Buffs Guardian movement, slide distance, and weapons speed. Triggered by rapid Arc kills.

– Buffs Guardian movement, slide distance, and weapons speed. Triggered by rapid Arc kills. Speed Boost – Reduces incoming damage while buffing sprint speed. Triggered by sprinting for a few seconds.

– Reduces incoming damage while buffing sprint speed. Triggered by sprinting for a few seconds. Blind – Like a flashbang, Blind creates a white screen and muffled audio in PvP and disrupts enemy attacks and line of sight in PvE.

– Like a flashbang, Blind creates a white screen and muffled audio in PvP and disrupts enemy attacks and line of sight in PvE. Jolt – Damages enemies periodically and chains Arc damage to nearby enemies.

If you are looking for more Destiny 2 coverage like the best Arc 3.0 build for each Guardian class, what all the Fragments are, and more on Season 18, check out our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022