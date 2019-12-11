Destiny 2 – How to Unlock More Obelisks, Activate Mars Obelisk

In Destiny 2 Season of Dawn you’ll be tasked with heading to the Tangled Shore to unlock an Obelisk that allows you to earn powerful rewards when playing the Sundial activity. There are other Obelisks that you can unlock as well, but you simply need to speak with Osiris to continue along the quest for more steps. After unlocking the Obelisk on the Tangled Shore you will be tasked with unlocking another which is on Mars.

Take on the mission from Osiris called “Mars Attunement” and you’ll need to head to this planet to perform a couple of different tasks. The first is to get 50 salvaged Bray Tech. These can be got by killing Hive enemies on Mars or opening chests. Like the Tangled Shore you’ll also need to do a light collection step.

Once you’ve got the second Obelisk up and running you’ll have access to more variations of the Sundial activity and other weekly bounties, including Timelost Weapon Bounties as you level-up the Obelisk using Fractaline.

The higher you rank up the Resonance of an Obelisk the better bounties you can do at each one.

- This article was updated on:December 11th, 2019