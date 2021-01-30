Destiny 2 – Trials of Osiris Rewards (January 29 – February 2, 2021)

Trials of Osiris offers Destiny 2’s players new loot this week, in the form of two weapons and two armor pieces. As always, the vendor – Saint-14 – is the vendor you need to visit to claim those goodies, and you can find him in the Tower Hangar every Friday at reset time. The map for PvP battles changes each week, alongside the rewards. Every player receives the same items, however their rolled affixes can be different.

Let’s take a look at this week’s info:

Map: Rusted Lands

Rewards

At 3 wins – Headpiece for the corresponding Class. (Hunter, Titan, Warlock)

for the corresponding Class. (Hunter, Titan, Warlock) At 5 wins – Eye of Sol , Sniper Rifle

, Sniper Rifle At 7 wins – The Summoner , Auto Rifle

, Auto Rifle Flawless Run – Class item -> Cloak, Mark, Bond of the Exile for the corresponding Class (Hunter, Titan, Warlock) with Adept Reload included.

Players can now complete the End Game weekly bounty to earn the three-win reward, within this Season of Arrivals. Trials match completions is the requirement and of course, wins grant more progress.

As a reminder for everyone, a Flawless run is when you complete 7 wins in a row, to the respective mode. Additionally, you can also claim the unique Glow for this week’s armor by reaching the Lighthouse. It lasts for the whole weekend, and with additional items like emblems, a trip to the Lighthouse is more than worth it.