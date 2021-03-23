Update 2.15 has arrived for Destiny 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This latest update comes after some server maintenance over the last two days. Rather than a full scale update, this is being considered a Hotfix, more specifically Hotfix 3.1.1.1. This is mostly about various fixes as a result, so we have put together a list of the changes. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.15.
Destiny 2 Update 2.15 Patch Notes
Activities
- Fixed an issue where players could respawn into the void, instantly bringing an end to their feeble attempts to survive this activity at Master difficulty.
- Fixed an issue where “Immune” text appears when players deal damage to the High Celebrant.
- Fixed an issue where players would die instantly if they stood in a particular spot of the Quitter’s Well in Tangled Shore.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Scan and Heroic VIP patrols from appearing on Europa.
- Fixed an issue where players could regenerate infinite Super energy from teammates running through hallways.
- Fixed an issue where players would incorrectly receive an “online privileges” dialog when trying to launch specific Battlegrounds activities or the Battlegrounds playlist with a fireteam member who hadn’t unlocked the activity.
- Fixed an issue where the Cabal Pyro Flamethrower projectile generated a lot of network usage, leading to strange combatant behaviors within Battlegrounds activities.
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue where the Prismatic Recaster was not displaying all available engram types on a single page.
Gameplay
- Updated Mantle of Battle Harmony to function in PvP.
-
- Grants small amount of super energy when defeating Guardians with weapons matching the damage type of your Super.
- Grants small damage bonus when defeating enemies with weapons matching the damage type of your Super while your Super is full, but at a shorter duration than when you defeat combatants in PvE.
-
- Fixed an issue that caused Eyes of Tomorrow to do less damage than intended against yellow bar enemies.
- Fixed an issue where Guardians could embrace their darker side and damage their teammates using the Frenzy perk.
- Added Unrelenting as a possible perk for THE SWARM Machine Gun.
- Shatterdive
-
- Removed damage resistance from Shatterdive.
- Added a 4s cooldown between activations of Shatterdive.
-
- Withering Blade
-
- Decreased Withering Blade damage against players from 90 to 65 damage. PvE damage is unchanged.
- Decreased Withering Blade slow stacks applied to players from 60 to 40 stacks. PvE slow stacks are unchanged.
- Decreased the target acquisition range of Withering Blade after it impacts a player from 12m to 8m. Range after impacting PvE enemies is unchanged.
-
- Glacial Quake
-
- Removed AoE freeze against players on Super cast. Will still freeze PvE enemies on cast.
- Reduced damage resistance while in Super from 60 percent to 50 percent.
- Increased the energy cost of using Shiver Strike while in Glacial Quake from three percent to seven percent Super energy.
- Using the combo of a Shiver Strike into a Heavy slam attack will now cost the full Super energy of both the Shiver Strike and the slam (this previously only cost energy for the slam).
-
- Shiver Strike
-
- Increased downwards velocity applied to Shiver Striking players when they are slowed to more quickly pull them out of the air.
- Fixed an issue where Shiver Strike (or Thundercrash) could get the player stuck against soft ceilings in Crucible maps.
-
- Winter’s Wrath
-
- Improved tracking of Winter’s Wrath projectiles, now tracking strength decays from its max value over 10s instead of 2.2s.
- Increased the size of the Warlock Super projectile’s proximity detonation radius 1.5m – 1.65m.
- The proximity detonation now starts at its largest and scales down to 40 percent over time.
-
- Penumbral Blast
-
- Decreased Penumbral Blast damage against players from 80 to 30 damage. PvE damage is unchanged.
-
- Iceflare Bolts
-
- Fixed a bug where Iceflare Bolts would continuously try to switch targets.
- Increased target acquisition range of Iceflare Bolts by 33 percent.
- Increased turning speed of Iceflare Bolts so they can more effectively hit nearby targets.
-
- Chaos Reach
-
- Decreased the amount of Super energy refunded when cancelling Chaos Reach early.
-
- Duskfield Grenade
-
- Reduced how strongly Duskfield Grenade pulls players inwards, effectively reducing the pull range from 9.5m to ~6m. PvE pull impulse is unchanged.
- Reduced the slow stacks applied to players by the grenade detonation from 20 to 10 stacks. Detonation slow stacks are unchanged in PvE.
- Reduced the slow stacks applied to players on each tick of the grenade from ten to five stacks. Per-tick slow stacks are unchanged in PvE.
- Adjusted the UI presentation of the “Slowed” status to display slow stacks as X/100 instead of X/10, to increase readability when adding slow stack amounts that are fewer than ten.
-
- Stasis Crystals
-
- Reduced crystal shatter damage against players from (85 max, 55min) to (55 max, 25 min). PvE damage is unchanged.
-
- Whisper of Chains
-
- Reduced Whisper of Chains damage resistance bonus while in Super from 25 percent to five percent. Damage resistance when not in Super is unchanged. This only affects damage from other Guardians.
-
Investment
- Significantly reduced objective completion values for all Crucible fragment quests.
- Fixed an issue where players could earn Exotic Cyphers with a full inventory, resulting in the loss of their reward.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Trash the Thresher” Triumph from completing even when the conditions were met.
- Reset raid completion time stat trackers for any player who has exactly five minutes time recorded in the stat tracker.
- Fixed an issue that prevented bad luck protection for Eyes of Tomorrow from accumulating properly on accounts where players raided on multiple characters.
-
- Additional details can be found in the This Week at Bungie – 3/18/2021 article.
-
- Fixed issues with the Frozen in Time ornament for the Exotic Pulse Rifle No Time To Explain.
-
- The ornament will no longer display “Exclusive Item” which prevented players from socketing it.
-
- Replaced the “Bound in Memory” Triumph with “All the Scattered Memories” to ensure players who missed a week of playing the Presage activity could earn the seal before the Season ended.
As can you can see in the above patch notes for Destiny 2 update 2.15, also known as Hotfix 3.1.1.1, there are a lot of fixes to look over here. There’s also some balancing issues that have been addressed here as well across the different player types. While it may not be the biggest Destiny 2 update we’ve seen, this still has brought a number of changes worth reading about above.
Destiny 2 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Bungie website.