Update 3.3.01 has arrived for Destiny 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Thankfully, these hotfixes arrived shortly after the launch of Season of the Lost and irons out some of the bugs and other issues that came along with Destiny 2’s brand new season. It also adds some great quality of life options such as the ability to use cross-platform voice chat which will go along nicely with the recent addition of Destiny 2’s cross-play functionality. There have also been some significant nerfs added to certain weapons and armors as well, making for a much more balanced experience that will undoubtedly make things more even competition-wise. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1.

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1 Patch Notes

Activities- Seasonal

Fixed an issue where the Ether Collection encounter could soft-lock when all Ether Wisps were destroyed.

Fixed an issue where objects could be removed when players left the activity while carrying them, which would soft lock the activity.

Raids

Fixed an issue where Atheon would sometimes summon an invisible barrier to block Guardians from entering the Vault of Glass

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the “pre-order” text string for 30th Anniversary wrapped and overlapped in Japanese, Polish and Russian (Other localization fixes for Japanese, Polish and Russian will be fixed in Hotfix 3.3.0.2

Fixed an issue where the description of Top Tree Dawnblade mentioned “Sliding instead of “Gliding” in German

Fixed an issue where some players could not discard Solstice key fragments.

Players who may have remaining Solstice key fragments can now dismantle the entire stack from their inventory screen.

Incoming and outgoing Bungie friends toasts no longer play before character selection.

Fixed an issue where some roster screens would not consistently indicate when you have blocked a player 0n your Bungie Friends list.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue preventing players from changing the armor energy type of Lucky Pants

Actually changed the cost of Global Reach to three energy.

Fixed an issue causing the Fire and Ice artifact mod to spawn fewer Wells than intended.

Fixed an issue that prevented Season 15 Iron Banner armor sets and the new Exotic armor pieces from taking shaders.

Corrected the insertion cost of the Liner Fusion Rifle Targeting mod in the artifact to be 500 Glimmer like other mods

Fixed an issue causing the 2021 Solstice Eververse Hunter arms ornaments to not be visible in the list of ornaments

Fixed an issue causing the new Shards of Galanor Exotic armor ornament to improperly display colors.

Fixed an issue causing Radiant Dance Machines to trigger armor mods and Stasis Fragments more often than intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Fusion Rifle Scavenger artifact mod to use old perks, allowing players to gain Heavy ammo when picking up Special ammo bricks.

Fixed an issue where Promethium Spur would not spawn additional combination Rifts after the first one.

Weapons

Lorentz Driver will no longer apply a navpoint to players in the Crucible that are selected as targets. (Targeted players will still have the red glow on their biped and will still drop telemetry patterns when killed. This change does not affect the targeting behavior for PvE combatants.

Added Iron Banner perks into the possible trait rolls for Peacebond and Forge’s Pledge.

Peachbond can now roll Iron Reach

Forge’s Pledge can now roll Iron Grip

Abilities

Fixed an issue where specific Stasis crystals were dealing an additional instance of detonation damage against players.

General

Cross-Play voice chat has been enabled

Some communication privacy settings are still not working as intended for Xbox players

Xbox players will still hear voice and receive invites from anyone even if privacy settings are set to friends or in-game friends only. Xbox players will still be able to hear other Xbox players who are in their fireteam even if that player is on their mute list.

The Witch Queen Pre-Order Incentive

Fixed an issue where the “Lucidity” Witch Queen pre-order emblem was not showing up in players’ emblem collections.

It should automatically appear in the collection for all players who have pre-ordered now.

As you can see, this is a ton of improvements to the game that not only fix a number of bugs but add in some significant changes to gameplay as well as communication. Season of the Lost is off to a great start and these fixes should make it that much better. If you need help with the new season, check out our Destiny 2 Weekly Challenges Guide.

Destiny 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.