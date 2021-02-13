Destiny 2 – Where is Xur? (February 12-16, 2021)

Any Destiny 2 player out there knows that Friday is the day where Xur changes location, providing different items each time. Since he no longer has his own icon in the map, in order to track him down easily, we got you covered with his location and item list for this week.

Where is Xur?

You can find Xur at the Hangar at the Tower, sitting idle on top of the metal stairway.

Xur’s Exotic item list – February 12

Hard Light – Auto Rifle (29 Legendary Shards)

An Auto Rifle with ricocheting rounds that have increased damage for each bounce. Not a broken weapon by any means, but a solid choice for beginners and veterans alike.

Mostly focusing at melee-grenade builds, a piece of armor that lets you regen grenade energy while doing ability damage.

WARNING : Dunemarchers’ Perk seems to be bugging out since the launch of the Season of the Chosen, so you may want to skip it for now. Taking that in consideration, the Exotic itself is a very popular choice for Titans, increasing your sprint speed and gathering charges while doing so. A must have if you like the run ‘n punch style of play.

Perfect for melee Warlocks. Whenever you kill with a melee action an enemy (if charged), a blast of energy is thrown out that inflicts a debuff andweakens opponents caught in its radius.

Other notable items:

Exotic Cipher

Exotic Engram

Xur doesn’t provide anything spectacular this time, other than Hard Light which can be a very good option for those that lack a trusty Auto Rifle. Dunemarchers are also great, however you may want to skip them due to their malfunction and bad rolls.

Don’t forget that Season of the Chosen is currently live in Destiny 2.